Ohio Street Habitat Restoration Project will bring Pollinator Garden and Amenities to NYSDEC Boat Launch

The cleanup and the continued restoration of the Buffalo River is being hailed as an international success story. Earlier today, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Congressman Brian Higgins and state and federal partners discussed the recent environmental turn of events at the site of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (NYSDEC) Ohio Street Boat Launch. Many Buffalonians are aware of this small boat launch park because for years it was the only way to get a canoe or kayak in the water around these parts. Now, thanks to an investment of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding, this relatively barren waterfront site will soon become a flourishing pollinator meadow, with park benches and other park-like amenities.

Pollinator plants are currently rare along the Buffalo River, so increasing their presence will naturally attract more butterflies, birds, and bats into the area.

The habitat restoration project will:

Enhance fishing access

Provide picnic areas with seat walls and plantings for the public to enjoy

Be planted with basswood trees, an ecologically and culturally important tree species to the region

Feature dogwood, milkweed, beebalm, and asters, to support stressed pollinator species

Over the course of the Buffalo River cleanup, GLRI has contributed $40 million (Great Lakes Funding) to the massive project. The goal all along has been to remove the river’s designation as a Great Lakes Areas of Concern – the dropping of the designation is being timed along with funding elimination in the 2018 federal budget.

A positive side effect from the project has been the tremendous amount of investment in and around the Buffalo River, which just goes to show that these types of clean-up initiatives (brownfields or otherwise) are instrumental in restoring the economic viability of cities.

As early as 2013 Waterkeeper and the Great Lakes Commission utilized funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) to help restore and maintain upwards of two miles of shoreline and 20 acres of habitat along the Buffalo River. The ongoing project encompasses eight project sites. The project was part of an even greater initiative that addressed Great Lakes Areas of Concern (AOCs), meant to remediate toxic hot spots. Altogether, upwards of $70 million from Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding (GLRI) is being directed to numerous areas within the Great Lakes Basin.

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative was launched in 2010 to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the largest system of fresh surface water in the world—the Great Lakes. For more information on projects and priorities, click here.

“Remediation of the Buffalo River has been active for nearly a decade, however we are finally at the stage of this effort where the restoration work is becoming more visible”, said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. “Not only are we physically improving the landscape and aesthetics of the riverfront, but the shoreline restoration and upland meadow habitats will bring new life and health to this once dead river. None of the work at eight different sites would have happened if it wasn’t for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the dedicated local, state and federal partners.”

“We are pleased that the residents at our Buffalo River Landing project right next door will be able to enjoy the improvements at the Ohio Street Boat Launch Park—just as they have been enjoying the improvements along the Ohio Street corridor and the activity in and along the Buffalo River,” said Sam Savarino, President and CEO of Savarino Companies, a property owner in the restoration area. “There is a direct link between habitat restoration and private commercial and residential investment along the Buffalo River. Recent projects such as Buffalo River Landing, the apartments at 301 Ohio Street, Silo City and Riverworks are, in fact, integrally connected to a now active and living Buffalo River.”

Congressman Higgins said, “Ohio Street is a national example of the economic opportunities that come with federal investments in infrastructure and clean water. Just a few short years ago there was very little activity on this section of the Buffalo River. Today, thanks to Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s leadership in river restoration, and an $11 million investment that transformed Ohio Street from a crumbling industrial roadway into a beautiful riverfront parkway, we have new restaurants, residential living and public parks and paths up and down Ohio Street. This project continues investments in natural resources driving private sector investment and public enthusiasm along Ohio Street.”

“This innovative project is another important piece in the continued revitalization of the Buffalo River,” said Abby Snyder, Regional Director of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. “DEC applauds Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s efforts and we look forward to continued collaboration with all partners to restore this important resource.”

“We are proud to work with local, state and federal partners to restore areas challenged by historic pollution across the Great Lakes, including Buffalo River,” said Tom Crane, Interim Executive Director of the GLC. “Restoration generates both environmental and economic benefits by creating jobs, providing new recreational opportunities, and improving quality of life.”