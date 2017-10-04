October FOMO* – Folks I Know | Slowly I Turn

*FO·MO

A curated monthly roundup of must-see art events happening throughout Buffalo, NY

October 6

“Folks I Know” (lead image)

Sugar City Art Gallery, 1239 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY

“Folks I Know” is a collection of portraits as seen through the eyes of seven active Instagrammers in Buffalo, N.Y., and includes works by co-curators Kevin Thurston and Ben Siegel, as well as Harper S.E. Bishop, Mickey Harmon, Paris Henderson, Greg Marinaccio and Erica Eichelkraut Zilbauer. “Folks I Know” opens on Fri., Oct. 6 at Sugar City and runs through October 22nd.

October 10

Support Richmond Ferry Church Preservation at Planning Board

Buffalo City Hall, 65 Niagara Sq., Buffalo, NY

The struggle to convert the beautiful Richmond Ferry Church into an arts and culture center, is about at it’s end, but we need your support to make this thing a reality. The site project will once again, and hopefully for the final time, be put in front of the Buffalo Planning Board for public comment on 10/10 at 4pm in ROOM 901, as well as a vote on the project. The project has gone through many revisions to alleviate neighborhood concerns and to make the project as successful, sustainable as possible and community minded as possible.

October 12

Pam Glick: Slowly I Turn

Anna Kaplan Contemporary, 1250 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY

Slowly I Turn is a solo exhibition of new work by Pam Glick. Opening Thursday, October 12th with a reception 6-9pm, there will be an artist talk at the gallery on Thursday, November 9th at 6pm. The exhibition will run through November 11th. Gallery hours are Fridays 12 – 7pm and Saturdays 12:30 – 4pm, or anytime by appointment (716-604-6183).

Slowly I Turn borrows its title from a comedic sketch popularized in the 1940s and 1950s by several names in comedy including the Three Stooges. The sketch involves a character who in the midst of an unrelated activity or telling of a story, is set off by a certain phrase that triggers a violent outburst. The implication is that the words trigger a memory in the crazed character, sending them into a state of mania, which begins with them uttering the words “Slowly I turned…step by step…inch by inch…” In the Three Stooges version, the trigger is the words

“Niagara Falls.” The symbol of this massive waterfall has been a trigger for Glick too, in many ways; the subject has been a constant source of imagery for the artist since the 1980s— one that she translates into a schematic image over and over again. For Glick, Niagara is at once a symbol of the security of familiarity and the sublime unrelenting power of nature. Glick explains: “The geometry of its 45-degree angle and contrasting elements have endless possibilities for me including ideas of stillness, motion, color, repetition, visual strata, material memory and mystery.”

Pam’s imagery and use of color are a paradox in and of themselves— the work is both chaotic and frenzied while being structured and controlled; each abstraction has a definite gridded visual support maintaining it all as it threatens to collapse.

October 21

PEEPSHOW: SCARY-OKE! Karaoke Fundraiser & Halloween Party

Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY

Let your inner rock star shine and show off your Halloween threads at Squeaky Wheel’s biannual fundraiser party!

Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center’s wildly popular fundraiser-art show, Peepshow, returns on October 21st, 2017. Part Halloween Costume Ball, part Legendary Singer’s Hall, this year’s Peepshow: Scary-oke! offers multiple rooms and activities where you can immerse yourself in an audio-visual extravaganza, just in time for Halloween and with a karaoke twist!

Pre-Sale Tickets $15 | Door $20

Purchase at: squeaky.org/scaryoke

Or at: Squeaky Wheel, The Pine Apple Company, Spot Coffee Elmwood, and Terrapin Station

October 28

The Witches Ball

Statler City, 107 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s Annual Halloween Masquerade. General Admission and VIP tickets are on sale now at witchesballbuffalo.com !

The Annual Halloween Masquerade hosted by Buffalo Rising is back Statler City on Saturday, October 28, 2017. The Witches Ball – Annual Masquerade Halloween Escapade is a high-fashion horror event featuring dozens of local artists, musicians, and performers.

Our VIP ticket includes four hours of open bar and hors d’oeuvres, as well as access to exclusive acts and performances. Line-up, artists, and performances to be announced soon. So snag tickets quick!

For more information, visit witchesballbuffalo.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @WitchesBallBuffalo.