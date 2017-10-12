Nicola Ballard Spreads Her Production Wings on the West Side

Nicola Ballard, co-proprietor of Rudeboyz Artworks (now an arts cooperative of sorts in the Five Points neighborhood), is setting out on her next business venture. This time, Nicola is taking her podcasting and radio show down the block, where she will be joining Judith Palmer at the corner of Massachusetts and Winter. Judith is opening a copy center for the neighborhood, where people will be able to access copy machines for tasks ranging from school projects to law papers. Judith also wants to create an environment where the neighborhood kids can interact with the space as a Kids’ Club. Young people would be able learn about photography, podcasting, videography, and an assortment of other life skills.

Currently, Nicola and Judith are getting the place ready for neighborhood traffic. Nicola already has her own podcast and radio show, but she is inviting others to come produce their shows at the spot. She’s got all of the recording and editing equipment, and she expects to attract a lot of people who want to create their own shows. She also has the ability to edit shows, which can be a major headache. She has also applied for a license to use music on the shows, which should help to attract a wide variety of hosts and guests. Nicola’s radio show for artists and artisans airs on Sundays at 7pm – www.khamradio.com. Currently the CMBR Radio Show has 10,000 followers.

Eventually, this corner will be a hub of activity, which will help the neighborhood to continue on the upswing. “There are so many businesses and families in the neighborhood that don’t have access to these types of services,” said Nicola. “I even have a small advertising agency called Consult Medley. An art and digital renaissance is occurring in this neighborhood, and we want to service those who are invested here. We want to do something that is positive for the businesses that have opened on the West Side, and the kids that live here.”

Consult Medley | The Corner Copy Shop | 410 Massachusetts Avenue | Buffalo NY

Rudeboyz Artworks | 527 West Utica Street | Buffalo, NY | (716) 704-5180 | Facebook | Screen print, airbrush, heat press, hand painted