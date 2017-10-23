Niagara Street Revival – Welcome to the Avenida San Juan

Back in August, BRO posted on a new set of steel fabricated signs that had been produced by artist Aileen Gonzalez Marti (see here). Four of those arching signs have been installed along Niagara Street, welcoming visitors to Avenida San Juan.

The artisan hewn signs go hand-in-hand with a number of other installations along the gateway corridor, including a fabulous new mural by artist Betsy Casañas (learn more). Suddenly, the street has come alive with an assortment of culturally significant additions that pay homage to hispanic heritage.

Not only do these new works of art speak wonders about the district’s heritage, they are also important wayfinding markers for the commercial corridor. Earlier today, as I was walking down the street, I stopped into Botanica El Indio, a curious Puerto Rican flavored religious and mystic store that stocks a wide array of statues, oils, incense, beads, rosaries, seven-day candles, etc. I spoke to Luis, who was tending to the shop, which he said was owned by his wife Mariluz. Luis told me that they had opened on the street (further north) back in 2003, before moving to their current location at 359 Niagara Street in 2007. I’ve been passing by this business for years, but it took an ethnic driven art renaissance for me to walk in through the front door of the fascinating store. And I’m glad that I did, because I walked out with a fantastic silver skull ring. Next time I head back, I’m going to pick up some candles for holiday gifts – each candle draws different elements of life to your front door, from love to money.

While is might not have any hispanic relevance, a couple of micro murals have popped up on Niagara Street, closer to Niagara Square at the corner of Carolina Street. According to sign artist Vinny Alejandro, this will soon be the home of new Somalian restaurant called “Taste of 252”. Mogadishu (featured to the left) is the capital and most populous city of Somalia. Muqdisho is the Somali pronunciation, and Mugadishu is a hybrid spelling that is also commonly used by the Somalian community. On the mural on the right are the words “Soo Dhawoow”, which translate to “Welcome”.

Ah, yes, “welcome”. That pretty much sums up the vibe that we’re seeing on the street these days. The district has become a welcoming neighborhood for a number of cultures. While there is a strong influence of hispanic heritage, this is an ever-evolving story that continues to introduce new charismatic characters who all play a role in the street’s revival.