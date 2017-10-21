NF Mass Mob Encore Set for Zion Lutheran

There’s nothing more stunning than visiting historic churches in the heart of Autumn! Come join the NF Mass Mob tomorrow, October 22nd, 2017 at 10AM, at one of Niagara’s most beloved churches. Drawing on the success of the 1st NF Mass Mob held this past January at the storied St Peter’s Episcopal Church, founders Matt Green and Nirel Patel are expecting a larger turnout come Sunday. Mass Mobbers are encouraged to arrival early and park free of charge in the Niagara Falls Municipal Parking Lot (Behind the Niagara Falls Police Station). Following the service, visitors are invited on a brief tour of the historic structure highlighting the enormous history of this landmark and s howcasing the beautiful architecture within. Visitors are also welcome to Main Street Cafe at 2020 Main Street for an informal meet and greet! The Cafe is located just 5 minutes walking distance from the church.

“One of the most beautiful and imposing houses of worship in Niagara Falls is the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on Michigan Avenue at 10th Street. This church is not only one of the largest and most prolific in the city of the thundering Falls of Niagara but also one of the oldest. The congregation celebrated its golden jubilee in 1907.

The founder of the congregation was Pastor Johannes Althaus, who came to Niagara Falls in 1854 and held German services every second Sunday in the public schoolhouse at the corner of what is now 11th Street and Ontario Avenue. In 1856 the first steps to establish a church were taken and in the same year the building of the church began. One of the members, Mr. Christian Fink, undertook to build the church for $999.99. One man donated the lumber and another the stone. Full of courage and trust in God all members helped and in the autumn the little church was completed. All knew it was a primitive structure but the congregation was happy with their ownership of a house of worship.

As the congregation grew it became necessary to build a larger church. The church property at Michigan and 10th Street includes several community rooms, a gym and church offices as well as the massive church which is decorated with intricate hand carvings. Membership at Zion Lutheran had dwindled to about 150 members from over 1,000 when the church was thriving in the 1950s. Zion Lutheran has also absorbed the former Bethany Lutheran Church located on Hyde Park and members from the First Presbyterian Church in Lewiston” – Excerpt from Monroe Fordham Regional History Center.

What: NF Mass Mob #2 – Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church

When: Tomorrow, October 22nd, 2017 at 10am

Where: 1010 Michigan Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Brief Tour of the Church & Informal Meet & Greet at Main Street Cafe to Follow the Service