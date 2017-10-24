Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

New Sinatra’s Restaurant set to open December 1

6 Comments

The road to completion for the new Sinatra’s Restaurant building is nearing an end. It is anticipated that Sinatra’s will be open by December 1, in order to celebrate its new space with customers for the holidays. Once open, the current Sinatra’s building will be demolished, in order to make way for a parking lot. According to the Sinatra family, the parking lot will be manicured, so as not to create an eyesore on the street.

Up until this point, the crux of the Sinatra’s business has relied on somewhat of an older clientele that has been frequenting the location for years. The new restaurant will not only be much larger in size (2000 square feet), it will most likely attract more of a diverse age group. At the same time, it is said that the new build will retain much of the old world Italian flavor that so many people have come to love. It will be interesting to see how it all comes together. Sinatra’s has been an institution on Kenmore Avenue for 30 years.

The three-storey, 4$ million project, encompasses residential as well as a restaurant. The new build is located directly across the street from the current building.

Sinatra’s is now hiring for all positions in anticipation of their opening. Bartenders, servers, hosts, cooks, etc. inquire in person at 938 Kenmore Avenue. See Facebook for details.

  • RichardSmehlik

    Thank you for the infill Nick, and the expansion of your delicious family restaurant, but what was the thought process behind the materials used for the 2nd and 3rd floor facade?

  • mightyNiagara

    meh

  • Johnny Pizza

    So many properties on Kenmore with opportunity to redevelop, hopefully it continues.

  • OldFirstWard

    YUK! Lucky for Buffalo it’s located on the Kenmore side of the street.

    • grovercleveland

      THANK GOD, Lucky for Buffalo that sales tax will now go to Kenmore/Tonawanda rather than Buffalo. Phew that was close!

      • Marc Rebmann

        Sales taxes are collected by the state and county, not local municipalities.