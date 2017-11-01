Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Nazareth Nursing Home is Razed

291 North Street, the site of the former Nazareth Nursing Home, has been almost completely razed. Except for one section of a building remaining towards the rear of the site, everything else has been leveled. The demolition of the property shows just how large this parcel really is.

This site is the future home of Symphony Circle Active Living, an upscale, 119-unit senior independent living facility by Ellicott Development. The development is located in close proximity to Elmwood and Symphony Circle. Once open, the senior living accommodations will include concierge services in the main lobby, a theater, great room, fitness center, library, beauty salon, business center, private dining room, bistro, an activity center, two courtyards, a fire-pit and a large garden walk.

Catholic Health System closed the Nazareth Nursing Home facility in late 2007. Uniland Development picked up the 2.94-acre site in April 2015 for $1 million (along with 298 Summer, which includes a parking lot), before selling to Westmont Living for $2.2 million in May 2016. Ellicott Development is now the sole developer running with the project.

As the city continues to reinvent itself, there is more of a demand to retire close to cultural amenities and commercial districts such as Elmwood. This is just one development that is underway that will provide the growing needs of those retirees.

Click here to learn more about the development.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060

  • willie parker

    But…..where were the preservationists ?

  • buffal066

    What kind of potato are these photos taken with? Always with the sky completely blown out and way too close to the subject to see any context. Do we need to start a gofundme for modern smartphones with proper HDR and a wide angle lens for all BRO writers?

    😉