MTK Heads in New Direction

2 Comments

MTK is heading in a new direction. The restaurant has posted that it is now specializing in private events, including weddings, birthday parties, pop-up shops, and sports events. A message on the door states that MTK’s kitchen and bar amenities will remain open for people looking to host gatherings of an assortment of natures. From the onset, MTK set out to cater to events, by creating a drinking and dining atmosphere that was conducive to myriad get-togethers.

Now that initial predilection for catering is taking on a bent for special events, which is somewhat of an unusual direction for any restaurant to take. At the same time, private parties and events are big money makers for bars and restaurants. MTK is located in an up and coming area of Elmwood Avenue… hopefully. With the Children’s Hospital move, this block is considered “prime time”. Hopefully after the hospital completely vacates, we will see the new anchor development infuse this section of Elmwood with energy. It’s been a long time coming, that is for sure. The possibilities are endless for this stretch… we will see how it all plays out in 2018.

  • MatthewK

    Definitely a shortage of quality small to medium sized party event space within city limits. Easy adjacent parking available as well? (Walking distsnce to the ramp right?) How many does it seat?

    This could pay off handsomely for them

  • Everything is Great

    Elmwood is heading down the tubes. They are probably scouting places on Hertel.