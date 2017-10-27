Morton’s The Steakhouse Opens in the Hyatt Regency

The Buffalo location of Morton’s The Steakhouse, a national chain with Chicago origins, officially opened yesterday in the former E.B. Green’s space inside the Hyatt Regency Buffalo Hotel and Convention Center.

“Morton’s The Steakhouse is one of the most recognizable and successful high-end steakhouses in the nation,” said Tim Whitlock, senior vice president of operations. “We are thrilled to join the Buffalo community and look forward to offering guests an unrivaled dining experience with the finest cuts of beef in a sophisticated, dynamic atmosphere.”

In typical steakhouse fashion, Morton’s offers a dozen seafood-heavy appetizers ($15-26), shellfish platters ($29 per person), cuts of prime-aged beef ($49-129), steak-alternative entrees ($30-49), and side dishes for sharing ($14).

The news release issued by Morton’s really plays up the restaurant’s interior, describing it as equal parts alluring, sleek, and glamorous, with a mix of grey, black, brown, gold, and black patent crocodile leather accents, which is basically my spirit palette. Points for assuring I’ll never clash with your carpet, Morton’s.

That same news release promises to exceed guests’ expectations through genuine hospitality and unparalleled service. At the grand opening reception Wednesday night, the service was spot on, so maybe it’s not just marketing speak.

Chic color choices and service aside, Morton’s is now downtown Buffalo’s third premium steakhouse within, like, a two-block radius, leading me to wonder if our diminutive business district is a bit beef saturated.

