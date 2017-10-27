Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Morton’s The Steakhouse Opens in the Hyatt Regency

The Buffalo location of Morton’s The Steakhouse, a national chain with Chicago origins, officially opened yesterday in the former E.B. Green’s space inside the Hyatt Regency Buffalo Hotel and Convention Center.

“Morton’s The Steakhouse is one of the most recognizable and successful high-end steakhouses in the nation,” said Tim Whitlock, senior vice president of operations. “We are thrilled to join the Buffalo community and look forward to offering guests an unrivaled dining experience with the finest cuts of beef in a sophisticated, dynamic atmosphere.”

In typical steakhouse fashion, Morton’s offers a dozen seafood-heavy appetizers ($15-26), shellfish platters ($29 per person), cuts of prime-aged beef ($49-129), steak-alternative entrees ($30-49), and side dishes for sharing ($14).

The news release issued by Morton’s really plays up the restaurant’s interior, describing it as equal parts alluring, sleek, and glamorous, with a mix of grey, black, brown, gold, and black patent crocodile leather accents, which is basically my spirit palette. Points for assuring I’ll never clash with your carpet, Morton’s.

That same news release promises to exceed guests’ expectations through  genuine hospitality and unparalleled service. At the grand opening reception Wednesday night, the service was spot on, so maybe it’s not just marketing speak.

Chic color choices and service aside, Morton’s is now downtown Buffalo’s third premium steakhouse within, like, a two-block radius, leading me to wonder if our diminutive business district is a bit beef saturated.

Written by Caitlin Hartney

Caitlin Hartney

Caitlin has covered local food and drink for Buffalo Rising since 2015, having previously written for Artvoice, the Public, and the Buffalo News. She works full time in marketing communications and is earning her master's degree in history at University at Buffalo, the latter of which occasionally informs her writing. Most importantly, she likes the word "moist" and doesn't care who knows it. How else do you describe a great piece of cake?

  • eagercolin

    “leading me to wonder if our diminutive business district is a bit beef saturated”

    We need more innovative restaurants that make bold moves like serving pork. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/910177321d83b1ce37b458cef1e88dbf62d6bbfc18177b5c294f2d705334c808.jpg

    • HwA

      Regarding oversaturation, the author is missing the point. While these steakhouses may enjoy business from locals, they are instead geared toward the business travelers staying in the adjacent hotels. Business people traveling from out of town are likely to feel more comfortable going to a high end steakhouse, whether it’s Morton’s or not, in a hotel that accustomed to catering to patrons with an expense account.

  • Johnny Pizza

    As of late I feel these reviews are written before even walking into the restaurant and carry positive and negative connotations based on things that have nothing to do with the food.

  • J G

    “Chic color choices and service aside, Morton’s is now downtown Buffalo’s third premium steakhouse within, like, a two-block radius, leading me to wonder if our diminutive business district is a bit beef saturated.”

    That “like” drives me over the edge.

    • eagercolin

      I like it. It establishes a personal tone in what’s otherwise a rehash of a corporate press release. Maybe I just have a soft spot for folks from the 5th floor of Park Hall.