Locust Street Art offers “Creative Critters” workshop

Locust Street Art has been an integral part of the art community for over 50 years. The organization is located on the East Side of the city, and provides an array of art classes to anyone who is interested. Many of the classes are free or low cost, ensuring that everyone has a chance to exercise their creative desires and abilities.
Classes include children’s painting and drawing, and clay, teen adult painting and drawing, hand-drawn animation, book arts, black and white film and digital photography, and clay (see fall 2017 schedule here).
One of the more fun and unusual workshops being offered, starting November 6, is the “four week personalized posable stuffies workshop by the wonderful Jess Widmer.” It’s a chance to learn how to build your own stuffies, only limited by your imagination. “Creative Critters” is a 4 week work shop that will go every Monday starting November 6th from 6pm to 7:30pm. The cost of the class is $95. Click here to learn more.
Every time you sign up for a class or a workshop, you are supporting a longstanding art institution that has become a staple of the urban art community.
Locust Street Art | 138 Locust Street | Buffalo, New York 14204 | (716) 852-4562