Live Art at Coles signals creation of new Beer Garden

On Saturday, October 21, join Collective Arts Brewing (Hamilton, Ont.) and Thin Man Brewery at Coles Restaurant, for a day of day of music, art, beer and food. Collective Arts might not be a local brewery resource, but it is making its mark on the region. Not only is Collective Arts promoting artists, whose works can be found on their cans, they are also elevating the art scene in the communities where their beer is sold. 

Collective Arts and Thin Man Brewery are coming together to bring some color to Cole’s soon-to-be beer garden!

“Over the course of two weeks, artists Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal came together to create a fantastic work of art in the city’s North End, at the waterfront.”

Word on the street is that Coles is going to be building a new beer garden at the restaurant. This upcoming celebration of beer and the arts will be in full swing at this brewery mash-up.

“We’re working on turning the restaurant’s side parking lot, on left of Coles, into a summer beer garden,” said owner Mike Shatzel. “Collective Arts Brewery is going to paint a mural in the back.”

Live Art at Coles

October 21, 2017

12-6PM

Free admission

Coles | 1104 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222

