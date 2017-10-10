Liberty Seneca – Another Win for South Buffalo

Schneider Development is continuing to surf the development wave in Buffalo. This time, the company has picked up 2221 Seneca Street in South Buffalo, across the street from Shea’s Seneca at 2221 Seneca. This acquisition will help to solidify Schneider Development’s presence on the street.

The circa 1921 building is 3,800 square feet. It was formerly a Liberty Bank branch, then Bank of America. This latest purchase comes on the heals of another of Schneider Development’s latest undertakings – a full-scale rehabilitation of Shea’s Seneca Theater one block north of the building.

“This building is a hidden gem and acquiring it was an easy decision,” says Jake Schneider, president of Schneider Development and CEO of Schneider Family of Services. “The activity and interest surrounding Seneca Street, especially since we announced Shea’s Seneca, has been amazing and we think this building will only add to the vibrancy that is taking shape on the street right before our eyes.”

South Buffalo can now look forward to another stunning adaptive reuse, as this project will also be fueled by Historic Tax Credits. Numerous significant architectural details will be uncovered and restored as the project commences. The name of the development will be aptly called Liberty Seneca. The end use has not been decided as of yet, but considerations include a brewery or a restaurant. What do you want to see happen with this place?

“At some point, a number of the original architectural details were enclosed,” Schneider explains. “There is a drop ceiling that obscures 30-foot ceilings with original plaster work. There are ornate stained glass windows that have been bricked over. We will bring all of these elements back to the forefront of the building’s design. It should look really special by the time we are done and would make a great setting for a brewery or a restaurant.”

The original walk-in vaults are all still in place, as are the security boxes. These features will all be incorporated into the functionality of whatever project comes to pass.

“It will depend on what type of tenant we secure for the building,” says Schneider. “Obviously, the more we can preserve, the better. That’s always our philosophy.”

The building retains 56 parking spaces, some of which could be used for an outdoor patio or beer garden. Whatever the end use, it will certainly add to the dynamic of the $9 million, 48,000 SF Shea’s Seneca project, which will feature 21 residential units and 4 commercial tenants, including Public Espresso, Second Generation Theater, and Classic Banquets. That development is slated to open in late Summer of 2018.