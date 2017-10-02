Launched today, App allows WNYers to order adult beverages on their phone (must be 21+)

Starting today, (if you are 21 +) you can shop online for adult beverages on the first and largest e-commerce alcohol app called Drizly. By providing real-time visibility of inventories from local app retailers, consumers now have access to a wide selection of adult beverages. You can opt to have your order delivered by local partners “within one hour, at a conveniently scheduled time, or reserved for in-store pickup.”
WNY retailers include, Gates Circle Wine and Liquor, Elma Wine and Liquor, and Caputi Wine and Liquors. In addition to alcohol, Drizly users can add ice, mixers, and more.
There is no additional cost to the consumer, however, there is a flat delivery fee of $5 per order. In-store pickup is free of charge. Users must agree to ID verification to confirm that customers are of legal drinking age.
Currently, Drizly is available in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The Drizly mobile app and website also features cocktail recipes, pro tips, popular adult beverage trends, and advice from The Drizly Top Shelf Bloggers.
For more information, download the Drizly mobile app (App Store and Google Play) on a smartphone or tablet, or visit Drizly.com.