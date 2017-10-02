Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Launched today, App allows WNYers to order adult beverages on their phone (must be 21+)

Drizly allows consumers to choose delivery or in-store pickup at local retailers for their favorite beverages and mixers

4 Comments

Starting today, (if you are 21 +) you can shop online for adult beverages on the first and largest e-commerce alcohol app called Drizly.  By providing real-time visibility of inventories from local app retailers, consumers now have access to a wide selection of adult beverages. You can opt to have your order delivered by local partners “within one hour, at a conveniently scheduled time, or reserved for in-store pickup.”

WNY retailers include, Gates Circle Wine and Liquor, Elma Wine and Liquor, and Caputi Wine and Liquors. In addition to alcohol, Drizly users can add ice, mixers, and more.

There is no additional cost to the consumer, however, there is a flat delivery fee of $5 per order. In-store pickup is free of charge. Users must agree to ID verification to confirm that customers are of legal drinking age.

Currently, Drizly is available in more than 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The Drizly mobile app and website also features cocktail recipes, pro tips, popular adult beverage trends, and advice from The Drizly Top Shelf Bloggers.

For more information, download the Drizly mobile app (App Store and Google Play) on a smartphone or tablet, or visit Drizly.com.

Drizly - How It WorksDrizly - Screenshot_3Drizly - Screenshot_4Drizly - Screenshot_2Drizly - Screenshot_1

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Randy503

    “In-store pickup is free of charge.” Gee, thanks. I wonder how I ever was able to buy a bottle of gin before?

  • grovercleveland

    In the same sentence you state that there is both no additional cost to the consumer as well as that there is a $5 cost.

  • Everything is Great

    That should add more vices and become a one-stop-shop.

  • Michael DiPasquale

    Ugh.