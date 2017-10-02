Launched today, App allows WNYers to order adult beverages on their phone (must be 21+)

Journalist, NPR program host, and author Brady Carlson will be in Buffalo on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 to explain why he says Buffalo has the richest presidential history of any city in the U.S. other than Washington, D.C. His talk will be at the Margaret L. Wendt Archive and Research Center at Forest Lawn (1990 Main Street, Buffalo NY) beginning at 6 pm. A reception and book signing of his new book, Dead Presidents: An American Adventure into the Strange Deaths and Surprising Afterlives of our Nation’s Leaders, will follow Carlson’s presentation. The book will be for sale the evening of the event. The event is free and open to the public.

In Dead Presidents Carlson takes readers on an epic trip to presidential gravesites, monuments, and memorials from sea to shining sea. With an engaging mix of history and contemporary reporting, Carlson recounts the surprising origin stories of the Washington Monument, Mount Rushmore, Grant’s Tomb, and JFK’s Eternal Flame. He explores whether William Henry Harrison really died of a cold, how the assassin’s bullet may not have been what killed James A. Garfield, and why Zachary Taylor’s remains were exhumed 140 years after he died. And he explains the strange afterlives of the presidents, including why Hooverball is still played in Iowa, why Millard Fillmore’s final resting place is next to that of funk legend Rick James, and why we exalt dead presidents not just with public statues and iconic paintings but with kitschy wax dummies, Halloween costumes, and bobblehead dolls.

Among the Western New York connections Carson addresses in the book are the Millard Fillmore House in East Aurora, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Buffalo City Hall, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Founding Father’s Pub, University of Buffalo, and The Buffalo History Museum.

With an infectious passion for history and an eye for neglected places and offbeat characters reminiscent of Tony Horwitz and Sarah Vowell, Carlson shows that the ways we memorialize our presidents reveal as much about us as it does about the men themselves.

This event is presented by the Association for a Buffalo Presidential Center and Forest Lawn. The Buffalo Presidential Center Association encourages the study, exploration, interpretation and public awareness of Buffalo and Western New York’s contributions to the Presidency and national affairs.