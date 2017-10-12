Kombucha has taken this city by storm. There’s hardly a market that doesn’t carry the stuff. Bars are using it to mix cocktails, and its being hocked at yoga festivals. The reason that the fermented tea is so popular is varied. Most people that drink it love the probiotics that help to keep the gut in check. Others like it for its taste – there are a heck of a lot of flavors floating around. And then there are those who appreciate that there are kombucherias in Buffalo that produce the drink. From staying healthy, to supporting Buffalo, what’s not to love about kombucha?
On Monday, November 6, Bootleg Bucha is hosting a Kombucha Home Brewing Class at its brewing facility.
“Learn to brew kombucha – includes a 90 minute class taught by head brewer, Jeff Empric, one gallon glass jar, starter tea, tea, organic sugar, cheese cloth and scoby. Everything you need to brew kombucha from home!”
Kombucha Home Brewing Class
Monday, November 6, 2017
6:30-8:30pm
Bootleg Bucha | 1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213