It’s Time to Start Thinking Playoffs

2 Comments

If there was any doubt about what kind of players this organization wanted, it is now crystal clear after Dareus was shipped off to Jacksonville. A winning culture is being built in that locker-room and if you are going to be a “me first” player, see ya later. For a couple weeks now, I have thought that the Raiders game was going to be the biggest game left on the schedule. Beating a good team while getting to 5-2 and burying a potential Wild Card contender was exactly what needed to be done. This team deserves to be in the playoff talk and looking at the rest of their schedule, it’s tough to think Buffalo won’t get to at least 10 wins. As the take-a-aways keep coming, the running game gets back on track and Tyrod continues to play mistake-free football,  the Bills have a chance to win each and every week.

I continue to be impressed with the coaching staff as they have been able to plug in players that contribute right away. If they can get Poyer and Gaines back in time for the Jets game, I think the defense should be able to shut-down the Jets’ offense pretty nicely. I still don’t think the division is up for grabs but if Buffalo finds a way to stay within one game of the Patriots when they come here in December, things could get interesting really fast. Time to beat an inferior Jets team, get to 6-2 and defend the Ralph for another 4 games.

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

  • Adam Terrell-Payne

    Should have ended this article with a “knocks on wood”…

  • Ivan Putski Jr

    getting rid of Marcel is the epitome of addition by subtraction. Just like when they Sabres parted ways with Miro Satan several years ago. I wish they could’ve kept Chris Hogan. He would have been exactly what we need to move the chains on offense