It’s no Trick – Only a Treat for the Eyes & Ears!

When 2,598 Buffalo Public School students and educators are excited about something, maybe it’s time to take notice. Next Friday the 13th of October, over two thousand children from Buffalo Public School will enjoy a FREE morning performance of Neglia Ballet’s Baba Yaga at Shea’s. This treat is made possible from support from Erie County, M&T Bank and Neglia patron donors.

If you’ve never heard of Baba Yaga here’s the quick synopsis of the ballet based on a Russian fairytale:

Take a sweet girl, add a wicked stepmother, a misguided walk in the woods, an evil witch named Baba Yaga who travels in a flying cauldron, a cottage built on enormous chicken legs (what!?), crows on pointe shoes, dancing skeletons, adorable mushrooms and a battle scene.

If this sounds intriguing and you’re wondering why only BPS school kids get all the fun, well you are in luck! The general public can enjoy this magical performance on Saturday, October 14 at 7 pm at Shea’s.

To make it even more fun, young ticketholders are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and attend the pre-show party at 6 pm where the storybook Baba Yaga will be read and folks can enjoy some complimentary cider and donuts.

Neglia Ballet Artists’ own Sergio Neglia plays the part of the evil witch Baba Yaga and the cast is full of local youth talent including several students who attend Buffalo Public Schools.

The music is by Mussorgsky, Glazunov, Grieg & Stravinsky. The beautiful and eerie backdrops are by David Butler and Mark DiVincenzo, imaginative set pieces by Michele Costa, colorful costumes by Donna Massimo and magical lighting affects by Dyan Burlingame. It is truly a magnificent feast for all the senses and will delight the whole family just in time for the spook-tacular Halloween season.