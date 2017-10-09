It’s Bikini Season, Buffalo!

There’s nothing like a bunch of girls in bikinis riding snowmobiles to get some attention? Now normally, you might be saying, “Yeah right, girls just looking for attention…” If that’s what you were thinking, then you’re right! Each year, this group of girls gets together to host a Bikini Rally, where they raise funds for a worthy cause – the fight against breast cancer.
“Every year, we get in our bikinis in February when its freezing and snowing, and race on our snow mobiles to get pledges to raise money for the cause,” said co-organizer Rachel Glover. “Proceeds from event will be donated to Team Cure, a benefit for Roswell Park Cancer Institute, a group that provides assistance to men and woman with breast cancer.”
Did you ever think that you would actually look forward to February?
This year, the girls are adding another charitable component to the mix. They will be producing a calendar, but in order to do so, they will need to raise some funds. That means that it’s time to… party!
The date for the Bikini Rally is Saturday, October 21 (3pm). Stay tuned to the Facebook page to find out where the TBA location will be. After that, the plan is to get the 2018 Bikini Rally calendar ready for sales leading up to the holidays. All of the calendar profits from purchases will be directed towards Team Cure.