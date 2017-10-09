Sometimes we’re in the mood to see a movie. Other times, we want to see live music. It’s always an “either/or” scenario, which is unfortunate, because it would be pretty awesome to do both at once. Actually, there is a band passing through town that does offer the chance to do both. The band, called Invincible Czars, tours the nation performing at cinema theaters, where they play live music while screening classic horror films at the same time. Pretty neat, huh? And it’s just in time for the Halloween season.
The Invincible Czars is an electric music ensemble known for their bold, evocative and mesmerizing live performances.
What a great way to get amped up for Halloween. Buffalo is actually lucking out with a double feature that evening – Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, and Nosferatu. That means that music and film fans will be the best of both worlds, with twice the amount of fun. And don’t think that the band just gets up on stage and plays willy-nilly… nope. Rather, the sets of live songs act as outrageous film scores, which adds additional elements of horror.
Invincible Czars brings horror music-film fusion to the North Park Theatre
Wednesday, October 11, 2017
7 PM – 10 PM
North Park Theatre | 1428 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216