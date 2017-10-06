In a city that has four wonderful seasons, we need to celebrate each and every one of them to the fullest. That means that when fall comes it’s time for Oktoberfests and harvest festivals. Now, for the first time ever, After Dark and 103.3 The Edge present HRVST FESTIVAL at RiverWorks, a celebration of music, food, and craft beer. This year’s indoor fall festival features some of the best bands under the harvest moon, including PHOENIX, Manchester Orchestra, Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem, Joywave, Pvris, The Glorious Sons and Lo Moon.
Aside from all of the RiverWorks beer selections, there will be over 20 local craft brews. Not to mention that you can enjoy these great brews while listening to one of the world’s all-time great indie-pop bands, PHOENIX. This headliner is accompanied by a wide range of talents that you won’t want to miss, at a fun-filled waterfront setting along the Middle Harbor.
HRVST FESTIVAL – A New Music, Food, & Craft Beer Fall Festival
Saturday, October 14, 2017
Gates 1pm • All Ages
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo NY
Tickets on sale now via Ticketfly.com, The After Dark box office at 630 Elmwood, the 103.3 The Edge Studios & Riverworks. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.