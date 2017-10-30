Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Horsefeathers Winter Market – Opening Day!

0 Comments

Horsefeathers Winter Market is set to open for the 2017/2018 season on Saturday, November 4. This highly anticipated market is the perfect way to spend Saturdays moving forward.

As the outdoor farmers markets shutter for the winter, this indoor market kicks into high gear. This particular market has become a staple weekly routine for anybody and everybody looking to stock up on delicious locally sourced goods. Along with a variety of permanent stalls in the building, a number of pop-ups set up each week, adding to the flavor of the event. Explore the building, and you will find all sorts of wonderful homegrown businesses around every corner, upstairs and downstairs.

Vendors for the 2017 market include:

Permanent Vendors

Lait Cru Brasserie

Nickel City Cheese & Mercantile

Good Neighbors Credit Union

The Mane Room

Blueprint Design Studio

Buffalo Cake Pops

The Rogue Cellar

Market Vendors (more vendors being announced soon)

Rooted Locally – microgreens

Blue Table Chocolates – truffles & chocolate

Reach Organics – chocolate bark with seeds, nuts & spices & granola

Backporch Produce – organic farmer 

Green Heron Growers – farmer with meat, mushrooms, and eggs from Plato Dale

Pastries by Camille – french macaroons

Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate – vegan, gluten free

The Baker’s Daughter – vegan, gluten-free, baking donuts, cupcakes, cookies, and breads

Horsefeathers Winter Market – Opening Day!

Saturday, November 4, and then consecutive Saturdays

10 AM – 2 PM

Market at Horsefeathers – Winter Market

Horsefeathers Building | 346 Connecticut Street | Normal Street entrance | Buffalo, New York 14213

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments