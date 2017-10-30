Horsefeathers Winter Market is set to open for the 2017/2018 season on Saturday, November 4. This highly anticipated market is the perfect way to spend Saturdays moving forward.
As the outdoor farmers markets shutter for the winter, this indoor market kicks into high gear. This particular market has become a staple weekly routine for anybody and everybody looking to stock up on delicious locally sourced goods. Along with a variety of permanent stalls in the building, a number of pop-ups set up each week, adding to the flavor of the event. Explore the building, and you will find all sorts of wonderful homegrown businesses around every corner, upstairs and downstairs.
Vendors for the 2017 market include:
Permanent Vendors
Nickel City Cheese & Mercantile
Market Vendors (more vendors being announced soon)
Rooted Locally – microgreens
Blue Table Chocolates – truffles & chocolate
Reach Organics – chocolate bark with seeds, nuts & spices & granola
Backporch Produce – organic farmer
Green Heron Growers – farmer with meat, mushrooms, and eggs from Plato Dale
Pastries by Camille – french macaroons
Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate – vegan, gluten free
The Baker’s Daughter – vegan, gluten-free, baking donuts, cupcakes, cookies, and breads
Horsefeathers Winter Market – Opening Day!
Saturday, November 4, and then consecutive Saturdays
10 AM – 2 PM
Market at Horsefeathers – Winter Market
Horsefeathers Building | 346 Connecticut Street | Normal Street entrance | Buffalo, New York 14213