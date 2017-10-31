Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Holiday Market on Bidwell Scheduled to Run for Eight Consecutive Saturdays

0 Comments

The Annual Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market’s annual indoor Holiday Market has become so successful, that this year the event is running over the course of an eight week stretch. This year’s market will be held inside St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church, at 51 Colonial Circle. Similar to the outdoors Farmer’s Market, held each year at the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell, this Holiday Market will feature many of the local farmers and food producers that shoppers have come to love. There will also be a number of artisans on hand, which will help to make gift giving even easier this holiday season.

Altogether, there will be over 20 vendors at the Holiday Market, including Alpine Made, Barrel & Brine, Biscotti for Everybotti, BreadHive Worker Coop, Butter Block, Carla’s Crumby Creations, Darling Bee, Fetch Dog Treats, Kindred Kreek, Lilly Belle Meads, Native Offerings Farm, Niagara Mushrooms, Plato Dale Farm, Rooted Locally, Victorianbourg Wine Estate and Whimsy Confections.

The market will be held 9 am to 1 pm on eight consecutive Saturdays, from November 25 through January 13. There will be plenty of special surprises along the way, such as holiday music and refreshments. 

Field & Fork Network’s “Double Up Food Bucks” program will continue at the Holiday Market. The program provides low-income individuals who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with a $1 for $1 match, up to $20, to purchase fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. Visit www.elmwoodmarket.org.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments