Holiday Market on Bidwell Scheduled to Run for Eight Consecutive Saturdays

The Annual Elmwood Village Farmers’ Market’s annual indoor Holiday Market has become so successful, that this year the event is running over the course of an eight week stretch. This year’s market will be held inside St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church, at 51 Colonial Circle. Similar to the outdoors Farmer’s Market, held each year at the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell, this Holiday Market will feature many of the local farmers and food producers that shoppers have come to love. There will also be a number of artisans on hand, which will help to make gift giving even easier this holiday season.

Altogether, there will be over 20 vendors at the Holiday Market, including Alpine Made, Barrel & Brine, Biscotti for Everybotti, BreadHive Worker Coop, Butter Block, Carla’s Crumby Creations, Darling Bee, Fetch Dog Treats, Kindred Kreek, Lilly Belle Meads, Native Offerings Farm, Niagara Mushrooms, Plato Dale Farm, Rooted Locally, Victorianbourg Wine Estate and Whimsy Confections.

The market will be held 9 am to 1 pm on eight consecutive Saturdays, from November 25 through January 13. There will be plenty of special surprises along the way, such as holiday music and refreshments.

Field & Fork Network’s “Double Up Food Bucks” program will continue at the Holiday Market. The program provides low-income individuals who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with a $1 for $1 match, up to $20, to purchase fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. Visit www.elmwoodmarket.org.