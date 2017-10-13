Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Hertel Reaching for New Heights

126 Comments

A vacant gas station at the southeast corner of Hertel and Parkside avenues would be replaced with a mixed-use building under plans to be considered by the Zoning Board of Appeals on October 18. John and Ruthanne Daly/O’Dalaigh Real Estate LLC is proposing 32 apartments and ground-floor retail space in a five-story building. A 1,517 sq.ft. gas station currently occupies the 7,618 sq.ft. site at 1585 Hertel.

Daly is seeking to construct a five-story building where three stories is allowed under the Green Code (44 feet allowed, 58.4’ requested). He is also seeking variances to required landscaping (10 percent required) and lot coverage (100 percent vs 90 percent maximum allowed). In lieu of landscaping, a green roof is proposed for the building that would exceed the 10 percent code requirement. The increased height is being requested to help mitigate the cost of environmental clean-up required for the site according to the project application.

One and two-bedroom units would range in size from approximately 500 to 1,055 square feet. Units on the third floor will have lofted bedrooms on an upper level, thus the top level is labeled the fourth floor. The senior apartment building constructed on the Sample store site to the east is four-stories.

Underground parking for 12 vehicles is planned. A surface parking lot that surrounds the property is owned by M&T Bank (site plan below).

Trautmann Associates is designing the project.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Flyguy2pt0

    Great add along the corridor. Hope this one moves smoothly through the process.

    History and resulting pessimism concerns me though that this will be dragged out, redesigned, shortened, tied in legal battles due to a small group of people throwing a fit and holding up city revitalization. I swear its a hobby nowadays to have an outraged negative opinion and block. Might be a psychological problem. I maintain the Buffalo that everyone knows and loves and the places resulting from historic growth and development would not have happened if Buffalo was an economic dynamo with todays opinion and outrage mentality.

    • armyof100clowns

      Preach on – I am in your choir, brother!

      I think part of the problem is the “once bitten, twice shy” syndrome. Friday afternoon demos and projects green lit only to be revised into something characterless after the fact “due to budget” plays into the typical Buffalonian baseline of dubiousness and pessimism. I also think there are a fair share of bored and overly vocal busybodies looking for something to squawk about.

      Progress does not need to come at the expense of a neighborhood’s fabric. Newer and bigger are not automatically the enemy. Scale, finishing details, and materials, when wedded to good design are the elements that make a new project fit in a neighborhood. Sure, height can be a factor, but it is only one of many. Progress and character are not mutually exclusive.

      The Green Code, like so many things pushed through the government, started off with the best of intentions, only to mutate into a discouraging policy that does not encourage investment or progress – engendering only stasis.

    • Jim

      Whats disheartening is the lack of understanding of the economics of development in WNY. It is SO expensive to build here and it seems the units required to make a project work is not a consideration. I would argue by limiting the height and hence number of units you are forcing the developers to cut corners on fit/finish that hurts the aesthetics of the project. I am also surprised there isn’t a clause for ‘brown field” type parcels like gas stations that require easily a $250K clean-up before any construction can begin.

  • SpongebobOnYoShirt-Lookin Boy

    FIVE STORIES!?!?!?!!??? HOW DARE YOU!! DOST THOU KNOWETH THAT TEH GREEN CODE IS LAW AND MAKES ABSOLUTE SENSE???
    FOOLS OF ELMWOOD, TO ME! LET US PUT A STOP TO THIS ABOMINATION AND STOP THIS AT ONCE!!!

    • videobruce

      The so called “Green Code” is not “law”, it’s only a “code”. Four stories is not the problem, it’s lot size and since it’s a corner location, visibility should NOT be substantially hindered as it will be like Elmwood & Delevan.

      • Jordan Then

        This building will not hinder visibility (I assume you mean traffic visibility when people are turning) any more than the M&T Bank building across the street, or any other corner building on Hertel.

        Also, the Green Code is technically law. However, there is an appeals process, known as requesting a variance, if you want to build something that does not comply with the law. That is what is happening here.

        • Dave H.

          Love seeing your comments on here, Jordan. Great work.

          • Jordan Then

            Thanks Dave. I know I’m a bit of a municipal government nerd, but hey, everyone needs a hobby!

  • Jim

    So is that 4 projects now that have asked for height variance? Is it safe to say the (last minute) 3 story height restriction was a bad idea? Is there a process to amend/change the green code?

    • BeatHarvard

      The 3-story limit is one of the dumbest parts of the green code, hands down. Can only hope it’s amended.

    • Is the 3 story limit tied to the width of the streets, or is it imposed by the residents?

      • Jordan Then

        The three story, 44 ft height limit is a requirement of the Unified Development Ordinance (commonly known as the “green code” or “zoning code”).

        This project is 4 stories and 58feet.

        • I know it’s in the Green Code, I was asking where it originated from because I forgot

          • Jordan Then

            In that case, to answer your question, it was not tied to the width of the streets. It may have come out of the early community meetings before the first green code draft was published, as the limit was present in the earliest publicly available draft. City planner’s could probably tell you for sure.

      • Jim

        I believe (rest of commentators keep me honest here) the 3 story was changed from the original green code draft of 6 at the last minute for just a few arbitrary streets (Elmwood and Hertel being two) to placate the anti-development residents who insisted anything over 3 stories would block the sun, and turn their charming neighborhoods into concrete canyons of blight and despair.

        • Jordan Then

          An earlier draft had a five story limit in N-2 zones, which encompassed most of the west side and Elmwood Village, and Allentown.
          Hertel is in an N-3 zone, along with most of the city. Every draft of the green code, as well as the final adopted version, had a limit of 3 stories in N-3 zones.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            So the 11th hour narrative is a bit misleading. I attended a couple of the meetings so I should have a better idea of the history/evolution than I actually do

          • Jordan Then

            I was somewhat engaged in the process as a citizen as well. It’s sometimes hard to know exactly what happened. In this case the narrative would be more accurate if we were discussing an N2 zone. But it just doesn’t fit for an N3.

  • flancrest

    Did the Daly’s own the property when it was a gas station too? Citing remediation costs as justification for the height variance seems bogus. Either they owned it then and should be responsible for clean up, or they purchased it at a reduced price knowing there would be clean up costs (I’m assuming they did due diligence).

    • Jim

      I don’t know if its bogus; certainly the developer is looking to maximize their return on investment. I can tell you in my experience (I do site selection consulting) depending on the age, size, condition of underground storage tanks the costs can easily be hundreds of thousands. I recall one site that was pegged at $500K (multiple leaking tanks, pre-war leaded fuel seeped into soil, etc) not to mention the time it takes to do this…definitely changes the economics of a project not to mention the difficulty in getting bank loans for redeveloping sites of this nature.

      • videobruce

        He is claiming a million dollar cleanup for the property.

    • videobruce

      He bought it from Hewitt, the ‘gas station’ function was not there at the time. It was too expensive to upgrade and he couldn’t find a cost effective supplier so he discontinued selling gas.

      Daly assumed the upgrade of the one tank 15 or so years ago was sufficient, but found out after the fact it wasn’t. In other words he didn’t do his homework.

      • Kevin Ryan

        And you know this as fact or rumor?

        • videobruce

          Read my reply, your question was already answered!

  • Vandra

    Build it. We need to do this at many underused corners throughout the city. Honestly, I like this far better than the Dash’s design, which required a boatload of variances. I know they are different kinds of projects, but Dash’s horizontal size will affect the neighborhood fabric much more than this vertical size ever will.

    • videobruce

      Dashes design fits the neighborhood, this does not! Theirs is 2 stories and brick, this is 4 1/2 stories and is outright ugly. tell me, do you live with eyesight of this corner Are you a property owner?

      • Louis Tully

        See everyone, Hertel has them, too.

        • greenca

          I’m not convinced videobruce it’s an Elmwood person.

      • BeatHarvard

        You’re going to have to come to terms with the fact that neighborhoods evolve over time and you’re not entitled to limit development just because you’re accustomed to a certain look. This is an improvement in every way.

        • videobruce

          So 50 stories would be ok?

          • Nobody is going to extremes here. It’s in relation to street width.

      • guydudebro

        Corners of commercial streets are exactly where larger than normal for the area buildings should be going.

        Not that this is really larger than normal.

        Have you ever looked at the size of some of the corner buildings on hertel?

        • Randy503

          If you look at the history of Buffalo, many of it’s highest buildings are at corners. That’s because commercially they command higher prices precisely because its a corner. I would much rather have a higher building at a corner than on the street.

          • videobruce

            You are talking about a downtown location. This isn’t anywhere close.

          • Hertel is wider than Elmwood by a bit. A 5 story building will fill in the corner well and make the street feel more urban.

        • videobruce

          Why? So one can tell it’s a corner using Google Earth???

          • sbrof

            The point of using street width to help with determining building is to create comfort. If buildings are too tall on narrow streets, it becomes a cold uncomfortable street. Think NYC. Little light, high winds narrow sidewalks. This is why they instituted building setbacks above certain heights, based on the size of the road.

            And the opposite is true. Wide streets with short buildings, creates an exposed uncomfortable place to be as a pedestrian. This is THE major problem with the pedestrian experience on Hertel today. It’s way too sunny, it way to windy, It a long street with short buildings that do nothing visually to entice you to walk far. Adding height would actually improve Hertel.

          • videobruce

            “Wide streets with short buildings, creates an exposed uncomfortable
            place to be as a pedestrian. This is THE major problem with the
            pedestrian experience on Hertel today.”

            I don’t know how you figure that in the least. I’ve walked Hertel in one from or another and it isn’t like that in any remote sense. Unless you are referring to west of Delaware Ave. and only in front of K Mart. Now, if you were talking about Elmwood, north of Hertel that looks like one is in Amherst, you would have something there.

        • videobruce

          Yes and they really aren’t any taller than others. Two, three stories are the norm.

      • lexwood

        so you would prefer the vacant, decrepid gas station? seriously?

        • videobruce

          Never stated or implied that. Seriously…………

    • videobruce

      Just because it’s a corner, that doesn’t mean it has to have a massive building on it.

  • buffal066

    A massive improvement for this site. 10 years ago I remember wishing someone would realize the potential of all those beautiful vacant buildings around town, and now we’re running out of them to redevelop. Now, I’m hoping the same for all of those empty or underutilized lots. Projects like these are great to see.

    • videobruce

      Massive it is, improvement is debatable.

      • BeatHarvard

        Are you blind? How is this building not an improvement? They are replacing a decrepit auto shop with a five story apartment building including ground floor retail. That brings more money and more people/density into the neighborhood and looks a lot better, too.

        • videobruce

          An improvement is needed, not this. Kinda hard to be “blind” with a actual 5 story building on a corner.

        • Flyguy2pt0

          Agree wholeheartedly with you.

          This is why other cities continue to grow at a stellar pace and Buffalo stagnates. Too many became too used to the declining stagnant conditions and started to get comfortable with them. Now its the norm and we see stiff resistance to change and and opportunity to complain and block whatever turns the tide back to positive momentum for Buffalo.

          We have groups out there trying to hold onto decrepit run down Buffalo at bargain basement prices. In the meantime Buffalo’s population is down over 200,000 from its peak, half of it has been gutted. The streets and infrastructure once supported nearly 600,000 residents in Buffalo. There is a long way to go before Buffalo would experience any real honest growing pains aside for contentment with the last 30 -40 years of decline and stagnation. I suppose if you would like to see Buffalo continue to fall off the map and become a sleepy backwater town surpassed by more and more small to mid-sized cities you would love to fight against developments like this proposed. In terms of City population Buffalo is now ranked in the 80’s somewhere in the USA.

    • Randy503

      Neighborhoods are like living organisms — they never stay still, never stop growing. If they do stop, the only road it it lead to is towards decline. We need projects from time to time because renters, buyers, store owners and the like all want a variety of places. Some want old buildings, some want brand new. Some want something in between. By offering a wide variety, you get more people who are interested in living or working there.

      I think this is a good sign, and it will attract more people to the neighborhood, and that will raise rents overall.

  • FreedomCM

    Too few parking spaces (12) for 32 apartments, unless it was adjacent to the subway or student housing. The extra 30 or so cars trying to find parking on the streets will impact the neighborhood more than the height.

    • Matthew Moje

      under the green code there is not a requirement to have any parking spacing for a building, so there could be zero spaces

      • videobruce

        That needs to be changed!

    • Jordan Then

      Unlike North Buffalo between Parkside and Colvin, the area between Parkside and Starin has lots of available on-street parking.

      Side streets like Admiral & Wallace are in easy walking distance of this building and can easily accommodate the additional cars.

      Also, the city could get rid of the right turn lanes at Parkside & Hertel and create 24 additional on-street parking spots.

      Beyond that, M&T is not known to tow people from their lot. If I lived in that building I would risk parking in the M&T lot overnight as long as I was leaving fairly early the next morning.

      • videobruce

        People are lazy. They park as close as possible to where they want to go. They will park on Parkside, not Wallace or Admiral, it’s too far.
        Apparently you don’t live around this intersection. How do you figure 24 cars fitting in a SINGLE right turn lane that is 3 carlengths???. Parkside is usually full due to the lack of lots for all the eating businesses in a short one block of Hertel starting with Kostas that are too cheap to buy & tern down that ugly vacant tenant trash magnet on the corner owned by some Amherst landlord.

        • Jordan Then

          I’ve done the measurements using the city’s guidelines for 18 linear feet of curbside per parking space (which is high, but that’s the standard).

          You have both the east and west sides of Parkside South of Hertel that can accommodate parking. You have the south side of Hertel, west of Parkside that can accommodate parking. You also have the North side of Hertel east of Parkside that can accommodate parking. You would lose the right turning lanes and the white painted marked off space on Parkside, that’s it.

          Adding the spots that will be gained when the curb cuts for the gas station are removed, you have a total of 24 spaces that the city could create with some white paint and a few signage modifications.

          Also, I live very close to this intersection and walk/bike/run through it almost daily.

          • videobruce

            There are only a left turn lanes on Parkside. Where do you figure right lanes? The only right turns are on Hertel at the bus stops which is why they are there..
            The north side is considerable narrower than the south side..
            There maybe be 4 or 5 spaces south of Hertel. Same goes east of Parkside on Hertel.

          • Jordan Then

            I don’t have time to create a picture with detailed measurements right now, but if you look closely at this overhead view and read my above message again you will be able to see what I am talking about. Look closely at the right turn lanes on Hertel and the unused space on Parkside, just south of Hertel (one side of the street has white hash-marks on it). https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/1bb640b90011dc13f50b11a4d57a4573d39733df3079db141d6461dad3250232.jpg

          • John Hoertz

            I believe there is a parking ordinance that dictates no parking within 20feet of a corner (whether its marked or not). The city has been heavily enforcing this in the Elmwood area lately. Unless you are taking that into account?

          • Jordan Then

            I took that into account. You can see the “no parking here to corner” signs on every block on Hertel to reflect that law.

          • John Hoertz

            thank you for the clarification.

          • videobruce

            “Tearing down the building at the southwest corner of Parkside and Hertel
            (computer shop, Chinese restaurant) to turn it into a parking lot is
            illegal.” Explain exactly why?

          • Jordan Then

            The unified development ordinance (green code) forbids demolitions to be replaced by parking in N-3 zones. You could demolish that building to build another taller building legally. But, you can’t replace it with a parking lot.

          • videobruce

            So much for that solution. I get the concept of limiting parking lots (unlike Amherst), but it doesn’t solve the parking problem. There needs to be some leeway.

        • greenca

          Are you advocating that the eating establishments band together and “buy & tern down that ugly vacant tenant trash magnet on the corner owned by some Amherst landlord?” Which corner? And why are you arguing for a tear down on a corner to have a parking lot. !965 wants you back.

          • videobruce

            To be responsible business owners, yes! Instead of getting a free ride (literally) getting out of at least SOME responsibility of providing off street parking for their income base. Especially with larger, heavily patronized establishments.

          • Johnny Pizza

            First off, if you own your house you presumably have a driveway to park in. So why all the fuss?

            Secondly, if you own a house, have you noticed that all the houses in your neighborhood have increased in value substantially over teh past 10 years? Do you know why that is? DING DING DING. Its because people are very interested in living near a commercial strip with businesses they can visit by walking instead of driving. You’re biting the hand that feeds your retirement.

          • videobruce

            I’m more than aware of property values.
            The fuss is simple, blocked driveways for starters.

          • armyof100clowns

            Bub – I live by, the soon to be vacant, Children’s Hospital. Blocked (or partially blocked) driveways are a weekly occurrence. You know what, it blows. Big time. You also know what? That’s living in a city. That’s the cost of vibrancy and density. As the number of people coming to live and spend their hard earned cash increases, so does property value – the price is you increase the probability of having to deal with asshats of all cloth. Deal with it, and let this crappy ear-worm be your mantra:

            https://youtu.be/CGtf9QfITQw

          • eagercolin

            Show me on the doll where the parked car hurt you.

          • videobruce

            Ever had your driveway blocked? When it interferes with entering or exiting a driveway it’s a problem. This also includes parked trucks creating blind zones.

            You apparently don’t care about safety?

          • eagercolin

            I don’t have a driveway — I live in the hellscape that is the west side! It’s anarchy! Cats and dogs parking together!

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            Sending positive thoughts your way.

          • videobruce

            There is only one corner that qualifies. The building with the for sale signs with the vacant store fronts for well over six months.

        • Randy503

          I have to laugh. i guess people in Buffalo assume that parking is included with every building? In the vast majority of cities it is not! Go to Washington, Boston, New York, Chicago, SF, or any other city that has old established neighborhoods. You’ll find block after block of row houses that have NO parking provided. You’ll even find large apartment buildings with no parking provided. Sure, in the downtown corridors, you’ll find plenty of underground parking, but not so much in the residential neigborhoods.

          And no, not all these neighborhoods are close to metro lines. Bus lines, yes. But many of the very best places have no metro — look at Georgetown or Alexandria, VA. People just park on the street. Sometimes they have to park a block or two away from home, but it’s the price they pay for living in a great place. People adapt.

          • videobruce

            No, people in the suburbs assume parking is included. You completely miss the point, why create a parking problem when there is already a problem? What I don’t want to see is turning this into the mess that the West Side has, especially in the Winter.

            Do you live withing a block of this intersection?

          • Johnny Pizza

            Bruce you’re a prime candidate for this new program called getting the fuck out of the city and going to the suburbs, where they will provide you with all the things you’re complaining about here.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            Cheers for what appears to be a new uncensored Buffalo Rising. I noticed that when I posted something last night my comment was not ‘awaiting moderation’ like it would’ve been in the past

          • greenca

            Hint – Parkside and Starin isn’t the suburbs. If you live in an urban area, you don’t reasonably expect to have parking included anyplace. If you want acres of asphalt, Transit Rd in East Amherst would be quite lovely for you.

          • Elmore Callaway

            People from suburbs coming to a city should learn how to operate in a city. As long as a city is built to accommodate suburban behavior, it will detrimentally mirror the suburbs. City people don’t go to the suburbs with the same complaints. The ever enduring problems born by car culture won’t go away until suburban behaviors are forced away.

    • videobruce

      If you take into account the 8 out of the 32 apartments, you need to add 8 more cars to the total. Then add additional cars for the other 24 apartments. One bedroom doesn’t necessary mean one person.

      This “Green Code’ does not require parking accommodations which is wrong.

  • videobruce

    There are way too many issues here to make this work.
    Real simple;
    1. It’s too tall, the lot is too small, especially for a corner,
    2. It’s ugly, looks as bad as Elmwood & Delevan. Where is the brick & rounded corners that buildings on Hertel use to have?
    3. Where the hell are the additional 30-40 cars suppose to park??? Thanks to Kostas, Bob & Johns, and his own noisy ‘Bar’, none have dedicated parking lots.
    4. M&T Bank won’t allow facing windows on the south & east sides due to STUPID “air rights”. They also refuse to sell there far larger than necessary parking lot(s) to him.
    5. There are already NINE store fronts vacant between Starin and Parkside including two across the street.
    6. Two large housing units just opened within a half a mile of this,thou both do have parking (thou may not be sufficient)

    • Jordan Then

      Parking is plentiful on the side streets in the vicinity (just east) of this project. I live a couple blocks away and walk/bike/run these streets pretty much daily.

      Renters will have to evaluate the parking situation and determine if it meets their needs. Without dedicated on-site parking you will likely get some residents that do not own cars.

      Vacancies are decreasing between Starin and Parkside. More density is needed and the other parking lots between Starin and Parkside need to be filled in to create more vibrancy and strengthen the existing retail fabric.

      It would have been nice if M&T had sold their lot to John, but they didn’t and no one can force them to sell if they don’t want to.

    • Louis Tully

      You’re awesome. I just want you to know that. You’re making my Friday morning unproductive and mildly entertaining, though exasperating.

      I want you to meet someone. His name is Old First Ward. I think the two of you would get along well. I’d love to see the two of you in action. It would be a hoot. At the very least it would be a way to get you both in the same place and isolate your impact on the rest of the universe.

      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/32a63c476f160c300ae33b94210ce06ed6bb0c53d75f3b58cbd82a1d2ce545b4.jpg

      • Chad Johnson

        Hahaha amazing!

      • armyof100clowns

        ∞ upvotes for you, sir!

        Gozer is most pleased!

      • videobruce

        You make your morning unproductive like your reply is.

        Do you live here?

        • Louis Tully

          I live nowhere. I’m not even here. Are you here? Are any of us really here?

          • videobruce

            The only thing that is “sad” is your immature opening comment.

          • armyof100clowns

            Keep ’em coming – you’re on a roll, and I certainly need the guffaws!

      • videobruce

        Instead of rebutting my OP, you go into child mode and spew out dribble showing you can’t carry on a civil discussion.

        • Louis Tully

          You mean drivel, right?
          I can. Absolutely. I think that’s the benefit of Buffalo Rising and is too often missed because of trolling and drivel. Health, productive, mature discourse so people can understand each other, different points of view.

          However, you’re trolling. The foundation of your opposition is very much NIMBY. You’re arguments are against core concepts of urbanism.

    • Johnny Pizza

      Difficult parking and *gasp* noise on a commercial strip?

      Its almost like you live in a city.

      • videobruce

        Ever have your driveway blocked by parked cars?
        Noise was never brought up. Why are you?

        • Johnny Pizza

          “Noise was never brought up.”

          Oh really Bruce?

          Quote from your original post:
          “and his own noisy ‘Bar'”

          • videobruce

            That ‘noise’ has to do with their outdoor patio at the middle of the night. Nothing to do with this project other than it’s the same owners..

        • eagercolin

          Man terrorized by parked cars — film at 11!

    • Mytwocents

      I live here, and your argument is trash, plain and simple. You don’t know things, so please stop pretending like you do. Oh and please proof read your comments before clicking “post”. Not doing so loses you credibility and puts you in company with Newell.

      • Matt Marcinkiewicz

        you might want to proofread your spelling of proofread

        • Mytwocents

          Never fails..

          • videobruce

            Calling the kettle black?

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            City-Data solidarity. I think I’m the only one in this thread who knew what it was like to argue with you before today!

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            hey, I wouldn’t want your credibility to suffer like Bruce’s has…

      • videobruce

        And what makes you the ultimate authority? Because you “live here”? So do I, 65 years worth.
        Yes there are tings I don’t know, but I suppose that doesn’t apply to you.

        • Mytwocents

          I don’t claim ultimate authority. But I have 40+ years ahead of me where I’ll have to live with the outcome of this project and others alike. Whereas you may only have a few. Therefore, I give myself more authority in the matter than you. For I am the future, and you are the past.

          • Matt Marcinkiewicz

            Man, I guess we better make five-year-olds the rulers of the land and strip senior citizens of their right to vote…

            some logic that is

  • eagercolin

    I see we already have a property owner fretting that increasing the number of housing unites in the area will harm his ability to get the price he wants when selling or renting.

    • Vandra

      competition sucks

    • videobruce

      Wrong! Not even close. I’m not some absentee landlord collecting rent. I wouldn’t even consider charge what these complexes are charging.

      Actually, it makes it easier to rent with these so called “market” rates.

      • Johnny Pizza

        Are you a landlord near here? And do you provide your tenants off-street parking?

  • Kevin Ryan

    Great project… Next for development Hertel between Colvin and Delaware????

    • Jordan Then

      Lost opportunity at the old Lunettas…

      • David Fieramusca

        Yeah, what in God’s name are they doing at that site. Really wished they would have built a nice 2-story building that is more reminiscent of most of the Hertel buildings.

        • videobruce

          They have no idea.

    • videobruce

      As long as it doesn’t involve painting every flat surface with some oversized ‘tag’ like Mastmans or as bad, painting a nice brick building white.

      • Louis Tully

        Jesus. It’s Old First Ward Of The North.

        • greenca

          I think he’s worse. OFW has more intelligence, even though I often disagree with him, videobruce has entered annoying troll status. Thank God for the block user function. He’s getting tiring.

          • greenca

            The turning point was his argument that the building at the southwest corner of Hertel and Parkside should be demolished to be a parking lot, since suburban people expect parking lots. You can’t fix stupid.

          • videobruce

            What’s your excuse? Maybe we should your your property to park all of those additional cars? What’s your address, I’ll put up signs.

          • Johnny Pizza

            Bruce, grow up. By the looks of it you can fit 4 or more cars in your driveway and possibly another one in your detached garage.

        • Matt Marcinkiewicz

          My man Bruce has argued with me on city-data for not sharing what was heretofore an unrelentingly upbeat view of the city. But now it seems he’s taken a turn for the Ward

      • Kevin Ryan

        I think white is the primer for the building… They wanted to paint it BLUE …For what this guy paid for the building and what he put into it.. I doubt he’ll be in business long…Most apartments off Hertel have Washers and dryers …Time will tell…

  • RichardSmehlik

    If you want retail, you need density. To get density, you need to go verticle.

    The Green Code took so long to implement because they finally had to cave to the NIMBYs. As soon as those grumpy old hags croak, the city will finally be able to flourish. I wonder how many objections these projects get at the community board meetings by people under 65 y.o. My guess is very few

  • greenca

    Too bad M&T wouldn’t sell the air rights over their lot. I understand that they would never give up the lot.
    They would still have their parking, and that parking would be covered. Daly would have a bigger footprint over which to spread his fixed costs. Tenant parking arrangements could be negotiated with M&T, especially for evening and overnight parking when the bank is closed.

  • Everything is Great

    The Green code took a several years and public dollars to develop and allowed ample opportunity for community input. It has even be receiving national attention. Unfortunately it is a complete failure.

    • townline

      Its not a failure. Though, it is apparent that the restrictions that were forced in by a vocal few, that ignored the previous 6 years and thousands of people in public input, are completely out of line with what can and is desired to be built in the city.

      It was the 11th hour trashing of 6 previous years of work that have created this situation. Nobody should be surprised.

  • Marco

    Why the fuss about the height? This proposal is shorter in height and length than the building on the former Sample site a couple doors down. It’s clearly in scale for that section of Hertel

  • Mike White

    I have 99 problems with the Green Code, but height restrictions ain’t one of them.

    Primary reason height restrictions are good: you don’t want the street level experience to be perpetually in the shadows without direct sunlight. For example: imagine 5 story buildings lining both sides of Elmwood… there would be little natural sunlight at street level outside 11 AM to 1 PM. Our winters are dark and cold enough, we don’t need to amplify the tundra experience with man made objects.

    There are prolly other good reasons for height restrictions, but I’m not an urban planner like George Costanza, so I don’t have complete height restriction mastery.