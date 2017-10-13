Hertel Reaching for New Heights

A vacant gas station at the southeast corner of Hertel and Parkside avenues would be replaced with a mixed-use building under plans to be considered by the Zoning Board of Appeals on October 18. John and Ruthanne Daly/O’Dalaigh Real Estate LLC is proposing 32 apartments and ground-floor retail space in a five-story building. A 1,517 sq.ft. gas station currently occupies the 7,618 sq.ft. site at 1585 Hertel.
Daly is seeking to construct a five-story building where three stories is allowed under the Green Code (44 feet allowed, 58.4’ requested). He is also seeking variances to required landscaping (10 percent required) and lot coverage (100 percent vs 90 percent maximum allowed). In lieu of landscaping, a green roof is proposed for the building that would exceed the 10 percent code requirement. The increased height is being requested to help mitigate the cost of environmental clean-up required for the site according to the project application.
One and two-bedroom units would range in size from approximately 500 to 1,055 square feet. Units on the third floor will have lofted bedrooms on an upper level, thus the top level is labeled the fourth floor. The senior apartment building constructed on the Sample store site to the east is four-stories.
Underground parking for 12 vehicles is planned. A surface parking lot that surrounds the property is owned by M&T Bank (site plan below).
Trautmann Associates is designing the project.