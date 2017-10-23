Have you ever had a family portrait done? Chances are, if you grew up in the US, at some point or another, someone took your portrait. It could have been when you were a child, or at a prom, or graduation… there are plenty of times during out lives when portraits come into play… it’s a part of growing up. But for many, the idea of having a portrait taken is out of sight, out of mind. Just think about all of the refugees, low income families, and other disadvantaged people, that could never imagine spending hard earned money on a portrait. At the same time, portraits are a right of passage. Think about the love. Think about the family bonds. Think about the memories. There are so many different reasons why people love having their portraits taken.

For Help-Portrait Buffalo, having a portrait taken is considered “common good and common ground”. It’s something that can bring happiness to people who never expect these types of feel-good measures. Yes, it’s a photo… but it’s so much more than that.

In 2017, Help-Portrait Buffalo will be teaming up with local host organization Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Volunteers in the community will be serving cancer patients and their families, along with other organizations. Just in time for the holidays, families will be provided with the gift of free portraits. The national feel good initiative sets out to provide ways for people to do good deeds for others at this special time of year.

“Help-Portrait is more than just a day about taking portraits,” said Jeremy Cooper of Help-Portrait Buffalo, a 100% non-profit organization. “We exist to build relationships, love people and provide hope. We define the success of this event by how many people leave with a new sense of hope. Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors and we’re here to make Buffalo proud! People can volunteer or support us financially by visiting helpportraitbuffalo.com.”

Donations will be used for printing the images, supplying frames, supplying food during the event, etc. In the end, it’s all about “building relationships and loving people.” It all starts with a portrait.

Help-Portrait Buffalo is a national non-profit that sets out to help people get involved in their community through volunteering. Last year local photographers, editors, hair stylists, makeup artists and service volunteers ensured that 200 families were provided with free portraits. This year, the goal is to reach the 500 mark. For those who are interested in volunteering on Saturday, December 16 at Roswell Park, go to helpportraitbuffalo.com/volunteer to get involved. You can click here to learn more. Also check out this Facebook page. Be sure to view the attached videos that will help to answer any of your questions.

WHO: Anyone that loves Buffalo!

WHAT: Volunteer for, or support Help-Portrait Buffalo

WHEN: Saturday, December 16, 2017 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

WHERE: Roswell Park Cancer Institute – In the lobby of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center

WHY: Giving hope to our neighbors