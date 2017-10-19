It’s still a bit bizarre to seeing rowing teams on the Buffalo River. After so many years of living with a “dead river”, the Buffalo River has come back to life. Years ago, the river was teaming with rowers, as clubs were situated along the banks. Now, the rowing sculls are back in the water, as the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association (BSRA) trains out of its new home on Ohio Street. Up until this point, the athletes have been utilizing a temporary quonset hut (tent) for their makeshift home. But soon they will have a permanent building in the form of the the Patrick J. Paladino Memorial Boathouse (see here).

Not only are the rowers out rowing on the Buffalo River, they are also preparing for a highly anticipated race called Head of the Buffalo Regatta. Anyone that has ever been to the Head of the Charles, knows how exciting these types of events can be. And while this is just a shadow of what we see at The Charles, it’s so exciting to see racing coming back to the Buffalo River! This particular regatta will certainly grow from year to year, and will become a staple event along the Buffalo River.

The Head of the Buffalo Regatta will feature four teams in 2017 – Team BSRA Girls, Buffalo Seminary, City Honors and Mercyhurst High School in Erie, Pa. The event, hosted by BSRA, is set to be held on Saturday, October 21, at the BSRA boathouse – 405 Ohio Street. The races will be held from approximately 9:40 am to 12:30 pm.

For more information on the BSRA, visit rowbuffalo.com or follow the organization at www.facebook.com/RowBuffalo for frequent updates.

Photos: BSRA