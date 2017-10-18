Greystone Buffalo Nails It

When I first walked into the Greystone Buffalo restaurant (former Snooty Fox), I did not know what to expect. Or did I? I knew that the establishment’s bones were good, therefore I did not expect to see too much in the form of changes to the interior.

The reason for my visit was twofold. First, I wanted to see what Owner/Sommelier George Mintzer and Chef Kevin O’Connell Jr. had done with the place, and second, my wife told me that the house burger was a take on the Double Animal Style burger at the infamous In-N-Out Burger (popular in the American Southwest and Pacific coast). This particular burger is only available on The Greystone’s bar & lounge menu.

It turned out that, for the most part, my assumptions were right. The place was a spruced up version of the Snooty Fox, which was fine, because as I said, the bar and the dining areas were already put together for the most part. My wife and I took a seat at the bar, and proceeded to order a couple of drinks. After browsing the menu, we both opted for the burger, no questions asked. I was very excited to try this creation that O’Connell was priding himself on.

While we waited for the burgers to arrive, we struck up a conversation with a girl seated to our left, a couple seated to our right, and the bartender. The couple said that they had already become big fans of the food, and even offered us some of their escargot, which must have been a special that evening. As I sampled a couple of the snails, which turned out to be delicious, I entered into a conversation with the girl to my left, who said that she was happy to have see the place open again, because she lived nearby. As we talked, a singer stepped up to the microphone at the far end of the bar and began belting out some tunes. The bartender notified us that she was the opening act for a group named Mirage Band (described to me later as sort of like The Gypsy Kings).

When our burgers arrived, I could tell that my wife was pleased. Never having tried and An-N-Out burger myself, she explained that the mustard had been applied on top of the burger before being flipped on the griddle. The combination of the seared mustard, the onions, and the special sauce was definitely in the same vein as the Double Animal Style burger that she coveted when she lived out in LA. It evoked the memories of that burger, she told me. It was definitely a hit… and so big that she saved half of it for the next day. My wife and I also agreed that this place has some of the best fries in all of Buffalo. Why? Because they are just like McDonald’s fries, and how can you beat that?

After dinner, my wife had to take off to meet a friend, but I decided to stick around and listen to the band. It was the best decision that I could have possibly made. Paul Hage and Mirage blew me away. It was one of the liveliest and catchiest band performances (especially in a bar atmosphere) that I had heard in years. I ended up sticking around for most of the two-set performance, and even then I didn’t want to leave. These guys were mesmerizing. Jon Wheelock (Artvoice) once described their sound as “Mediterranean-inspired jazz. Led by composer and multi-instrumentalist Paul Hage, Mirage gives contemporary jazz a global perspective by combining unique instrumentation with the rhythms and melodies from the three continents that border the Mediterranean Sea.” Me? I was transfixed by Hage and his classical-style guitar prowess, as well as the percussionists that were laying it down big time. If you EVER get a chance to hear this band, you will not believe your ears.

To me, eating the burger at the bar, while enjoying good conversation, before settling down to some quality live music (and dancing with some fun gals who were whooping it up) was a night to remember. I can’t remember the last time that I had that much fun. To top it off, a waitress brought us out a special surprise, which was one of the tastiest things I have ever out in my mouth (though it was not on my diet). It was a Parker House roll from Brea, finished with house-made basil pesto, accompanied by whipped ricotta, a drizzle of honey, candied walnuts (also house-made), and salt and pepper. OMGosh… it was rad. I could’ve eaten the entire thing in seconds. It was moist, decadent, and oh so flavorful. It was an inspired creation that still makes my mouth water as I write about it.

During the course of the evening, I spoke to Chef Kevin O’Connell Jr., who told me that there were only four buildings in all of Buffalo that would have gotten him to open a restaurant, and this was one of them. “When I heard that Sal Buscaglia (former owner of Snooty Fox) was putting the space on the market,” said O’Connell. “I told him that I wanted to take him out to breakfast to discuss the opportunity. It’s too great of a place. Now I’m doing my favorite things from O’Connell’s (his former restaurant on Kenmore Avenue), along with the stuff that I was recently doing in California, and it’s all combined in a 40 seat restaurant. It’s refined dining in Buffalo. I want people to come here and try the tasting menu, listen to a great band, and leave and say, ‘Now that was really cool.’ At this point, I’m a month into it and I’m having fun. I want The Greystone to be approachable by everyone. Depending on the dinner, the experience changes. It might be the meal, it might be the music. One never knows.”

When I left The Greystone later that evening (it might have been night… I was a bit cloudy at that point), I couldn’t get the music out of my head as I walked home. The entire evening had been a pleasurable experience. O’Connell is onto something, that is for sure. He also hit the nail on the head – as I walked home, humming, I thought to myself, “Now that was really cool.”

Greystone Buffalo | 445 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14202 | (716) 858-4363 | Facebook | Menu