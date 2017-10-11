Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Greenest Cities in America

Buffalo has scored a decent rank in the category of Greenest Cities in America. WalletHub has compared the 100 largest cities in the US, to see who is living up to the greenest standards. The analysts looked at indicators that included median air-quality index, green space, annual excess fuel consumption, walk score, and farmers’ markets.

Some of the reasons that Buffalo scored as high as it did were: the city’s sprawling parks, no traffic jams (which means better air quality and lower excess fuel consumption), more bike lanes, and walkable neighborhoods. Altogether there were 22 key indicators of environmental friendliness and sustainability. 

To see the breakdown by city, click here.

Image: PUSH Blue‘s upper native plant garden at Silo City, along the Buffalo River – part of the organization’s watershed stewardship program.

