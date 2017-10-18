Google’s Sidewalk Labs signs deal for new ‘Digital City’ in Toronto

800 acres of Toronto’s underdeveloped waterfront (The Quayside area) will soon become home to Google’s Canadian headquarters. According to BBC.com, the digital city will be built by Sidewalk Labs, owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet. The land will essentially become a working, interactive laboratory that will feature “smart” technology including sustainable energy and autonomous cars. Initially, Sidewalk Labs will develop 12 acres (48,500 sq m) of land.

The project is being considered a test lab that will ultimately scale throughout cities around the world. $50 million has been allocated to jumpstart the project. Once redeveloped, “Google will move its Canadian headquarters to the redeveloped area,” per BBC.com.

“Today no single city stands as a model for our urban future. Yet our cities rest on the way potential solutions to big urban challenges fit together. So we’re pursuing a large-scale district that can serve as a living laboratory for urban technology — a testbed for coordinated solutions, a foundation for people to build on, and a vision for other cities to follow.” – Sidewalk Labs

The Sidewalks Lab in Toronto is being touted as the first “smart city built from the ground up.” The site encompasses around 800 acres (3.2 sq km), and is “one of the largest underdeveloped urban areas in North America”, stated the BBC.

It is interesting to note that Sidewalk Labs is also working on an inventive project across NYC that would see old pay phones converted into a WiFi network that would provide high speed access to residents. The project is called LinkNYC:

“LinkNYC is a first-of-its-kind communications network that will replace over 7,500 pay phones across the five boroughs with new structures called Links. Each Link provides superfast, free public Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging and a tablet for access to city services, maps and directions.” – LinkNYC

Can we get some of that ‘Sidewalk Labs’ good juju in Buffalo? At least it’s in the mega region of TorBuffChesterTon Falls, right?