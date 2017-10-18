Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Google’s Sidewalk Labs signs deal for new ‘Digital City’ in Toronto

0 Comments

800 acres of Toronto’s underdeveloped waterfront (The Quayside area) will soon become home to Google’s Canadian headquarters. According to BBC.com, the digital city will be built by Sidewalk Labs, owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet. The land will essentially become a working, interactive laboratory that will feature “smart” technology including sustainable energy and autonomous cars. Initially, Sidewalk Labs will develop 12 acres (48,500 sq m) of land.

The project is being considered a test lab that will ultimately scale throughout cities around the world. $50 million has been allocated to jumpstart the project. Once redeveloped, “Google will move its Canadian headquarters to the redeveloped area,” per BBC.com.

“Today no single city stands as a model for our urban future. Yet our cities rest on the way potential solutions to big urban challenges fit together. So we’re pursuing a large-scale district that can serve as a living laboratory for urban technology — a testbed for coordinated solutions, a foundation for people to build on, and a vision for other cities to follow.” – Sidewalk Labs

The Sidewalks Lab in Toronto is being touted as the first “smart city built from the ground up.” The site encompasses around 800 acres (3.2 sq km), and is “one of the largest underdeveloped urban areas in North America”, stated the BBC.

It is interesting to note that Sidewalk Labs is also working on an inventive project across NYC that would see old pay phones converted into a WiFi network that would provide high speed access to residents. The project is called LinkNYC

“LinkNYC is a first-of-its-kind communications network that will replace over 7,500 pay phones across the five boroughs with new structures called Links. Each Link provides superfast, free public Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging and a tablet for access to city services, maps and directions.” – LinkNYC

Can we get some of that ‘Sidewalk Labs’ good juju in Buffalo? At least it’s in the mega region of TorBuffChesterTon Falls, right?

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments