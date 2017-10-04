Good Neighbors: Hotel Henry Collaborates with the Community

As most know by now, Hotel Henry (recently featured in dezeen.com) is the first phase of the newly renovated Richardson Olmsted Campus, inclusive of a beautiful Olmsted-inspired South Lawn for the public to enjoy more green space. Nestled between the Cultural Corridor, Elmwood Village, Black Rock, and the West Side, Hotel Henry has a strong commitment to the Buffalo region to collaborate on programs and business opportunities. Hotel Henry continues to welcome the community by opening the doors of this long, dormant architectural wonder to art and music programs, unique dining experiences, culinary theater, and pop up markets, as well as collaborating with neighboring businesses to encourage hotel guests to become their guests through the Urban Resort Passport.

Culinary Habits

100 Acres: The Kitchens at Hotel Henry has evolved into a neighborhood favorite for fun drinks and fantastic food, as well as a destination dining experience for fans from far & wide. With lunch opening soon, 100 Acres will be the place to be for breakfast, lunch, dinner or just drinks and a quick bite at the bar. Special culinary programs like the most recent 42 North Beer Pairing event (lead image), guest bartender night, Chocolate Tasting from Dark Forest Chocolates, and Paella on the Patio have brought a new element to 100 Acres that sparked a ton of interest for future events. Hotel Henry and 100 Acres loves “culinary theater” and looks to future culinary collaborations, as the culinary programming applications are streaming in steadily.

New Addition to Cultural Corridor

There is no grass growing under Hotel Henry’s feet when it comes to engaging the community, especially as a cultural collaborator. The Hotel Henry Jazz Series presented by JazzBuffalo that began one lovely summer night on 100 Acres’ South Patio has exceeded all expectations and has quickly become a must for jazz lovers in Buffalo.

The next shows, Eric Johnson Quintet and The Hot Club of Buffalo are sure to sell out like all previous concerts. The evolving Contemporary Art Program at Hotel Henry hopes to add HH Richardson’s iconic building as the latest addition to Buffalo’s Cultural Corridor, inclusive of world class museums, theaters, and galleries.

The first Art Walk at Hotel Henry featured the hotel’s strong permanent collection of local & regional art selected by Hotel Henry and the Richardson Center Corporation. The Hotel prepared for a few hundred visitors that day and was ecstatic to greet over 2000! Hotel Henry’s Second Art Walk and on-going exhibit, features an installation by The Mansion on Delaware Avenue’s curator, Sandra Clarke. The exhibit includes more local artists, specifically installed throughout the many dining environments of 100 Acres. Much of the art is for sale through Sandra Clarke and some have already sold.

The next exhibit & final Art Walk of 2017 will be on October 19, 2017 from 5-8 pm. The Corridors Gallery at Hotel Henry, A Resource: Art Project will feature an exciting collection of large works installed on the museum-like walls of the second floor guest corridors. Resource:Art is a unique collaboration that aligns with Hotel Henry’s collaborative mission and art program aesthetic. The three independent Western New York gallerists: Anna Kaplan (Anna Kaplan Contemporary, formerly BT&C Gallery), Elisabeth Samuels (Indigo Art) and Emily Tucker (Benjaman Contemporary) bring their extensive curatorial experience to Hotel Henry for this project. The selected work for this exciting installation features artists working in a wide range of media, such as painting, photography, and sculpture. This last (but certainly not least) show of 2017 will perfectly round out the inaugural Contemporary Art Program at Hotel Henry with an opening on October 19th, followed by a series of Sunday Artist talks from some featured artists. What is better than Sunday brunch and a little culture?

Urban Resort Passport

Hotel Henry is currently one of the hottest event spaces in Buffalo, with brides clamoring for calendar dates and local happenings seeking their next venue. However, conferences and group meetings are Hotel Henry’s target audience. They are excited to begin globally marketing their Urban Resort Conference Center.

Hotel Henry’s programming department has been working diligently on another collaboration project to engage the guests visiting from all around. Their emerging Urban Resort Passport is in the final stages of creation, which will offer hotel guests incentives within the neighborhood during the duration of their stay. Hotel Henry and neighboring businesses have collaborated to create a map of fun discounts and offerings to push hotel guests out into the community and explore. Imagine coming from out of town and having a curated tour of museums, shops, restaurants and bars to complement all that the hotel has to offer. The launch of this Urban Resort Passport is almost upon us with a target of November 2017 to be completed. Hotel Henry will showcase it on their website, social media, and offer it for immediate use by guests. Guests are invited to come stay, stamp the passport and explore.

Hotel Henry’s engagement with the community is notable and growing with every art opening, jazz concert and conversation with their neighbors. Follow them to keep up with it all and pop over there to soak some of it in.

