Getting Into The Spirit Of Halloween

When it comes down to going ‘all out’ for Halloween, the suburbs has the city beat. But there are a few urban households that do make some A+ efforts when it comes to spirited arrangements. I’m not talking about the giant inflatables, I’m talking about homeowners spending half the day outside, enthusiastically preparing the grounds for trick-r-treaters.

Take this house on Norwood Avenue for example. Not only do they have some high-tech mechanical creatures on display, they also have a “cauldron” in the middle of the lawn with a burning fire. I love the way that this family and their friends put so much effort into the Halloween season. There’s something to say about adults getting into the spirit of the occasion by dressing up. There’s also something to be said about the looks on the kids faces when they arrive to the house, not to mention the high pitch screams!

I live in a carriage house just down the street from this house. In the 23 years that I’ve lived here, I’ve never had a trick-r-treater come to my door (it’s down the driveway). So I get a real kick out of watching all of the antics underway throughout the course of the day, and into the night. Happy Halloween Buffalo!