Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Free musical event with electric bassist Victor Wooten at Kleinhans this afternoon at 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Five time Grammy Award winning electric bassist Victor Wooten was playing the electric bass before he could write his own name. In fact, he describes the perfect way to learn music is the way we learn to speak. Unlike traditional music lessons with all of those rules about what to do and what not to do, when you’re a baby trying on language for the first time, he says, nobody ever tells you that you’re wrong. Everything you say charms your parents, and they even end up speaking like you! If you say “blankie” instead of “blanket” they don’t correct you. They start saying “blankie” too. Can music be learned the same way?
Wooten, who besides touring and recording also runs summer music camps, knows a thing or two about teaching, and you can experience this first hand, for free, Saturday, October 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall. Wooten will conduct a “master class” and offer his unique coaching style for some area performers while you can “be in the room.” Is it just for bassists? “I hope not” said Wooten. “I want to talk about music.”
One of his mottoes is: “Talent gets you to the door. Preparation gets you through the door. Kindness keeps you in the room. Listening expands the room.”
While Victor Wooten is totally chill, he’s also very passionate about his approach to music, going to far as to write a novel titled “The Music Lesson: A Spiritual Search for Growth Through Music” which, by the way, he advises listening to instead of reading because the audio book includes music and sound effects.
Wooten is in town to perform a new concerto, “The Bass Whisperer,” with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Saturday night, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. (but get there at 7:00 for a pre-concert talk) and Sunday afternoon at 2:30. In a conversation with radio station WNED, Wooten explained how he wanted to create new sounds and use new technology as he invented a five-string electric bass in collaboration with the Fodera Guitars that can be bowed, kind of like a cello (an instrument he also plays). The concerts with the BPO are ticketed events www.bpo.org but the masterclass Saturday at 2:00 p.m. is free and open to the public.

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Peter Hall

Peter Hall

If you enjoy public radio and television in Buffalo, you’ve probably heard or seen Peter Hall asking you for money. He’s the co-host of “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO, 88.7 FM) and is the afternoon drive host on Classical 94.5 / WNED where he also produces and hosts “Buffalo Philharmonic Live” (Sundays at 5 p.m. repeating Tuesdays at 11 p.m.) broadcasting BPO performances conducted by JoAnn Falletta. Around town he’s the emcee for Buffalo Chamber Music Society concerts, the Falletta competition, and the Camerata di Sant’Antonio concerts. If you see him at a play or musical with a pen in his hand, he’s probably writing a review for buffalorising.com.

In past lives he has been a Director of Membership for Western New York Public Broadcasting (PBS and NPR), a Director of Marketing for Canisius College, and before that was a Director of Marketing for Fisher-Price. He feels fortunate to have worked for some of the most trusted brands in Western New York.

Growing up in the Amherst school system, music, the arts, literature, outdoor activities, and teaching were important in his family. His grandfather, the painter W.J. Schwanekamp, has works on display at the Burchfield-Penney. His father was a high school English teacher and his mother was a public librarian. In high school, in addition to running track and cross country and being in the ski club, Peter played various instruments in the orchestra, had leading roles in the plays, and was an editor of the high school newspaper. Peter holds a B.A. in Comparative Literature from Columbia University and an M.B.A. from SUNY at Buffalo. For over twenty years he has taught undergraduate and graduate classes at Canisius College’s Richard J. Wehle School of Business.

Depending on the season, on weekends he can be seen riding with the Niagara Frontier Bicycle Club or teaching downhill skiing at Kissing Bridge.

View All Articles by Peter Hall
Hide Comments
Show Comments