First Look: Renovation Planned for Midway Bookend

The southernmost rowhouse in the Midway is in line for a renovation and small expansion. Scott Croce’s Leo Strong LLC is proposing to restore the building at 469-71 Delaware and construct a three-story addition that will add an elevator, secondary stairs, and an entrance. Commercial offices are planned for the lower levels and two apartments on the fourth floor. Croce purchased the property in September for $660,000. It is adjacent to the recently-opened Rowhouse Bakery and Restaurant.

More information on the plan via a letter to the Preservation Board from project architect Tommaso Briatico:

We appreciate this building historic quality and will be restoring the Delaware Facade back to it’s original character, which is in fair condition, most of the elements are still in very good condition. We will re-point the masonry and rebuild the original wood fascia that has deteriorated. There is an infill metal panel and aluminum window component that we are studying to remove and install a new set of windows that would be less obtrusive. The terracotta components are in good condition and will be re-pointed and patched to match the original details.

The Lion Mural that has become an Iconic element too this neighborhood, will be maintained and restored, by a local artist. The site along the comer will be redeveloped as a parking lot for 13 cars, to provide parking for the new tenants of the building. We intend to use a brick set of piers and wrought iron fence to help define the private parking along with new set of 6-7 trees and 330 square feet of new green garden area along the southern portion of the property.

The building is across the street from Croce’s Twain Tower project that was finished in late 2013 on the site of the Cloister restaurant (below). That project features office space along Delaware Avenue, nine apartments in a wing fronting Virginia Street, and three units in a renovated carriage house at the rear of the site.