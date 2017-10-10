Free Agent is getting ready to hold its next big fashion burlesque party in the Theater District. Logan Schott and Whitney Curry have arranged for an explosive new mural to painted, coinciding with the event. The soirée will feature one of the city’s hottest dance troupes, Femme Noire, a group known for their provocative stage performances and their stellar costumes. Adding to the entertainment mix is singer/songwriter, believer in beauty, Afro-Centric Futuristic, and spirit woman, Curtis Lovell.
For those who are anticipating an early Halloween, you’re not going to want to miss this event, which is being touted as a bewitching affair filled with myriad dark festivities. Adding to the mystery and the mayhem, the burlesque show is being held on Friday the 13th.
Femme Noire featuring Curtis Lovell @ Free Agent
Friday, October 13, 2017 | 9pm | Doors open: 8:30pm
Free Agent | 704 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14202
Suggested donation is $5-$10