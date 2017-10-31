Pinball has made a big comeback in Buffalo. That means that the tournament scene is heating up. For those who are looking to get on the competitive side of the game, Buffalo Pinball has organized a fall match, and you’re invited to participate. This is an official IFPA tournament, where players compete for World Pinball Player Rankings (WPPR) points. All skill level players are welcome to sign up for the Fall Brawl Pinball Tournament, visiting buffalopinball.com.

Following are all of the tournament details:

Cost: $15 for A Division (for players IFPA ranked in the top 5,000)

$10 for B Division (all other players)

Separate prize pool for B division players

Pre-registration is HIGHLY encouraged

Register: Send payment via PayPal to buffalopinball@gmail.com (please send as “friends and family”)

Tournament Format: Group match play, limited to 32 players. 4.5 hours of regular play time, with finals following.

Finals: Top 10 will advance to playoffs, with the top 2 getting byes straight to the finals. Playoffs/finals are 3 games each round with 4, 2, 1, 0 scoring.

Fall Brawl Pinball Tournament

When: Nov. 12, 2017 at noon

Where: GameOn LAN, 3660 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda, NY

See Facebook for details

Other local pinball happenings: