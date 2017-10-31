Pinball has made a big comeback in Buffalo. That means that the tournament scene is heating up. For those who are looking to get on the competitive side of the game, Buffalo Pinball has organized a fall match, and you’re invited to participate. This is an official IFPA tournament, where players compete for World Pinball Player Rankings (WPPR) points. All skill level players are welcome to sign up for the Fall Brawl Pinball Tournament, visiting buffalopinball.com.
Following are all of the tournament details:
Cost: $15 for A Division (for players IFPA ranked in the top 5,000)
$10 for B Division (all other players)
Separate prize pool for B division players
Pre-registration is HIGHLY encouraged
Register: Send payment via PayPal to buffalopinball@gmail.com (please send as “friends and family”)
Tournament Format: Group match play, limited to 32 players. 4.5 hours of regular play time, with finals following.
Finals: Top 10 will advance to playoffs, with the top 2 getting byes straight to the finals. Playoffs/finals are 3 games each round with 4, 2, 1, 0 scoring.
Fall Brawl Pinball Tournament
When: Nov. 12, 2017 at noon
Where: GameOn LAN, 3660 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda, NY
Other local pinball happenings:
- Selfie League November 1, 2017 – November 30, 2017 Pocketeer Billiards and locations around Buffalo. Month-long selfie tournament! Details and submit your scores at: www.facebook.com/groups/buffalopinballselfie
- Team League November 1, 2017 at 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm Pocketeer Billiards and Buffalo Riverworks. For players who signed up for teams before Sept. 1.
- “Bro, do you even pinball?” Twitch Livestream November 2, 2017 at 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Watch live at www.twitch.tv/buffalopinball