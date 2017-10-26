Done Deal: Termini Makes Another Move on Chandler

Rocco Termini has added another Chandler Street property to his portfolio. Yesterday he purchased the site of Mancini Motors auto repair at 125 Chandler Street for $105,000. Mancini Enterprises Inc. was the seller.
The .75-acre property is just west of two reuse projects Termini currently has underway on the Black Rock street.
The former Linde Air Manufacturing complex at 155 Chandler Street will contain 80,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and is fully pre-leased. It will be anchored by software development firm Utilant, a current tenant at Termini’s nearby Foundry Lofts project, and ceramic technology firm EnrG.
Work is also underway across the street at 166 Chandler, a 43,200 sq.ft. building. Plans call for an 8,990 sq.ft. single-story addition on the west side of the building. It will be anchored by a production facility and tasting room for Thin Man Brewery and eight bowling alleys. The remainder will be commercial space.
Termini is said to have at least one additional Chandler Street property under contract as he works to make the once-sleepy street into a destination.