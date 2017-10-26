Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deal: Termini Makes Another Move on Chandler

0 Comments

Rocco Termini has added another Chandler Street property to his portfolio. Yesterday he purchased the site of Mancini Motors auto repair at 125 Chandler Street for $105,000. Mancini Enterprises Inc. was the seller.

The .75-acre property is just west of two reuse projects Termini currently has underway on the Black Rock street.

The former Linde Air Manufacturing complex at 155 Chandler Street will contain 80,000 sq.ft. of commercial space and is fully pre-leased. It will be anchored by software development firm Utilant, a current tenant at Termini’s nearby Foundry Lofts project, and ceramic technology firm EnrG.

Work is also underway across the street at 166 Chandler, a 43,200 sq.ft. building. Plans call for an 8,990 sq.ft. single-story addition on the west side of the building. It will be anchored by a production facility and tasting room for Thin Man Brewery and eight bowling alleys. The remainder will be commercial space.

Termini is said to have at least one additional Chandler Street property under contract as he works to make the once-sleepy street into a destination.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments