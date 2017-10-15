Done Deal: 155 Richmond Avenue Sold

The former synagogue Temple Beth El at 155 Richmond Avenue has a new owner. Temple Green LLC purchased the property earlier this month. The new owner paid $230,000 for the site which had a $449,000 asking price.
The buyer’s plans and identity for the 12,469 sq.ft. building are unknown. The LLC was registered late last month with the state by the Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman law firm. Curiously, the LLC has a 672 Delaware Avenue mailing address, the Jacobs Executive Development Center at Delaware Avenue and North Street.
Have information on the future of the building? Please share below.
