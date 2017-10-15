Done Deal: 155 Richmond Avenue Sold

Bring your pups to the 500 and 600 blocks of Main street to strut their stuff for Halloween! Pup parents and children are encouraged to dress up as well.

Proceeds will benefits the Friends of the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. Dogs available for adoption through the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter will be participating in the parade.

Registration will be from 12-12:30 at WNY Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St., downtown. A suggested donation of $5 to participate. We will also be collecting items for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter from their wishlist. http://members.petfinder.com/~NY341/wish.html

Tickets for basket raffle will be available for purchase at registration and Fountain Plaza, where the parade will conclude.

The parade will go up Main Street to the Market Arcade, 617 Main Street, and stop along the way at participating shops who will be handing out freshly baked Halloween biscuits made by Buffalo Barkery. Participants will also recieve a tote to use for trick or treating also donated by Buffalo Barkery, while supplies last.

The Parade will end at Fountain Plaza where Costume Contest winners will be awarded prizes in the categories of:

Scariest – Most Creative – Most Adorable

The Great Aussie Bite Food Truck and 716 Popsicles will be set up in Fountain Plaza as well as a photo op for you and your pup! A watering station for the pups will also be set up.

Tips and Reminders!

*All dogs MUST be on a leash.

*Please remember to clean up after your pup.

**Be aware this event will have many different dogs of all ages and sizes. We ask that you use your better judgement with your dogs behavior and encourage only dogs that are spayed and neutered to attend. We reserve the right to ask any aggressive dogs to leave.**