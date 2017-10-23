On November 2, Legends of Hispanic and World Heritage presents Día de Los muertos, a Life Celebration. This event is an all ages celebration of Mexican culture, as it relates to the otherworldly spiritual journeys made by ancestors who have passed on.
It is a festive way to pay respects to those who have departed from the world as we know it.
This particular event is a fundraiser for Amor and Heritage, an organization that provides free dance classes for kids from low income communities. Amor and Heritage also organizes a number of culturally significant events throughout the course of the year, which are attended by the entire community.
Amor and Heritage’s Legends of Hispanic and World Heritage is back with an extraordinary celebration of life with Día de Los Muertos.
The 2017 Día de los Muertos, a Life Celebration, will feature:
- Dancing
- Tradition
- Cultural celebration
- Learning
- Colorful decorations
- Catrinas
- Music
- Face panting
- Tree of life ceremony
- Art exposition
- Crafts
- Parade
- Sweet food
The event will take place on Tuesday November 2nd, 2017 from 5 PM to 9 PM at Karpeles Manuscript Museum at 453 Porter Avenue. This is a super family friendly affair that will include singing, storytelling and merchandise by El Buen Amigo and Amor and Heritage Inc. There will also be homemade cookies available.
Tickets can be purchase online at www.amorandheritage.org.
