Demo and New Build Proposed for E. Depew Avenue

1 Comment

Community Health Center of Buffalo is seeking to demolish a single-family residence at 11 E. Depew Avenue and construct a new house in its place. The existing house was built in 1912 and is in rough shape. Philip Silvestri, AIA makes the case for demolition in a letter dated August 2, 2017 to the Community Health Center:

We field measured, inspected and photographed the existing house located at 11 East Depew, Buffalo, NY. It became quite apparent during the field inspection that the house has been subjected to a high degree of moisture resulting in mold everywhere and there is also asbestos containing materials. We are concerned that upon removal of all drywall and finishes down to the studs and joists, we will find that the wood members have deteriorated and are not structurally sound. I have attached photographs of the existing house. There will be a great deal of structural repair work required and in the end, the design of the house is still dated and very compartmentalized. As a result of our findings, it is our professional opinion that the existing structure should be removed in its entirety to allow for a new structure to be constructed.

A 1,630 sq.ft. residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is proposed for the site similar in design to the structure that exists today. Barden Building Systems designed the house.

The Preservation Board will review the proposed demolition at its meeting this afternoon. The Community Health Center of Buffalo provides on-site medical and dental services to individuals of all ages.

Tagged with:

  • Buffalo Resurrection

    This home had been the living quarters for the priest
    that provided the spiritual guidance for the residents of the former St.
    Francis of Buffalo which was located directly behind this building.

    CHS closed the facility and sold the property, including
    this house to the current new owners which I believe is a medical facility.

    In 2007-2008 I had contacted Michael Gainer to
    deconstruct the facility but it certainly did not look this bad and there was
    no noticeable mold: the past decade has not been kind to this unique little
    house.

    The VP of Facility Planning would not spend the 20K
    deconstruction cost so the house was simply ignored and allowed to deteriorate
    to its present state.

    Nice home with its marble thresholds and breakfast nook.