Deep South Taco to host hurricane relief fundraiser to benefit Puerto Rico

Deep South Taco will be hosting a hurricane relief event to benefit Puerto Rico at its downtown Ellicott Street location on Thursday, November 2. The event will feature Latin DJ music, and awesome food and drink. All of the proceeds from the event will be directed towards The Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Committee.
There are two ticket options for the fundraiser. The first is a $25 donation that gets you an hour of open bar featuring well drinks and bottle beer. The second is a $50 donation that includes one of two options:
1) Chef Hamilton’s ultimate crispy taco (Kobe A7 beef tenderloin tartar, butter poached Stonington Maine lobster, Royal Golden Osetra Caviar, with alba white truffle puree, and Avocado-Meyer lemon puree).
2) A specialty Copa del Ray margarita (Spanish for King’s Cup: made with Herradura Suprema, Remy Martin XO, Cointreau Noir and Krug Brut Champagne).
The choice is yours.
Whichever ticket you choose, you can rest assured that your money will be going to a worthy cause.
Deep South Taco’s hurricane relief fundraiser to benefit Puerto Rico
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Starts at 5pm | DJ music 6-8pm
Deep South Taco | 291 Ellicott Street | Buffalo NY
50/50 raffle | silent auction