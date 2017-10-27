Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Cuomo Snuffs Out E-Cig Use in Public Spaces

1 Comment

In less than a month, vaping will go the way of cigarette smoking. This past Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a bill that will make it illegal to use e-cigs (part of the Clean Indoor Air Act) in places where cigarettes are already banned, such as libraries and restaurants. The debate continues to rage on, whether e-cigs are a legitimate smoking cessation product, or whether they are a health hazard. 

“These products are marketed as a healthier alternative to cigarettes but the reality is they also carry long-term risks to the health of users and those around them,” Governor Cuomo said. “This measure closes another dangerous loophole in the law, creating a stronger, healthier New York for all.”

According to a recent NY Times article, e-cigs have become a $2.5-billion industry. The popularity of vaping has increased steadily, with no signs of slowing down. For many, e-cigs are considered a great way to kick the traditional smoking habit. For others, it’s just another form of harmful smoking that promotes the widespread use of nicotine. Is this a win for Big Tobacco? Or is it safety measure meant to protect us all from the harmful effects of smoking, in all forms?

Here are a couple of YouTube videos that we came across that offer some food for thought. The videos date back to 2014, but still bring up valid and current issues associated with e-cigs and the smoking industry. 

  • Johnny Pizza

    Businesses should still be free to choose whether smoking is or is not allowed in their businesses.