Starting Thursday, October 12, the Burchfield Penney Art Center will be getting underway with The riverrun Global Film Series featuring an in-depth look at Cuban film and culture. In this globalized economy, the relationship between Cuba and the US has been anything but close. The relationship between the countries, has fluxed from virtually non-existent, to strained, to more relaxed, to uncertain. That means that Americans have little to go on when it comes to firsthand interactions with Cuba, aside from the cultural aspects that expatriates have brought with them to their new homes in the US. Now it’s time to explore Cuban culture in a way that will be an eye opener for those who are lucky enough to attend this visual feast for the soul.

The riverrun Global Film Series is designed to present a capsulized glimpse into a chosen cinematic tradition.

Aside from the films, there will also be live music, art, poetry, and delicious food from the BPAC café that will include ropa vieja (stewed beef with vegetables), and arroz con pollo (chicken and rice with vegetables). The café will be open until 8pm on all three days of the festival. There will also be a Lloyd Taco Truck parked on the Buffalo State College campus outside of BPAC near the Rockwell Hall on Thursday and Friday from 5-8 pm.

Cuban Cinema and Culture at the Burchfield Penney Art Center

Program:

Thursday, October 12

6pm – 7pm—Public lecture, “Cameras in Cuba: Reflections on Revolutionary Cinema,” Ann Marie Stock, Prof. of Hispanic Studies, Vice-Provost for Academic & Faculty Affairs, College of William and Mary

7:15pm – 9:30pm— Restored Classics. Memories of Underdevelopment (1968), Tomás Gutiérrez Alea. Re­stored by Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Foundation at Cine­teca di Bologna. Q&A with Ann Marie Stock.

Friday, October 13

October M&T Bank Second Friday at the Burchfield Penney Art Center

4pm – 5:40 pm— Documentary: By Women/About Women. Treasure Island (1969), Sara Gómez; Tania Libre (2017), Lynn Hershman-Leeson (Narrated by Tilda Swinton). Introduced by: Prof. Dalia Antonia Muller.

5:30pm – 7 pm— Cuban Music: Wendell Rivera, Buena Vista Social Club.

Cuba and Immigration: Waters off of Caibarien (2004); An Unkept Promise (2005), film installations. Artist: Alberto Rey, painter and filmmaker

7pm – 7:45 pm—Cuban Poetry Reading with Jorge Guitart (Cuban-born poet & Prof. of Spanish, UB) and Olga Karman (Cuban-born poet & educator)

8pm – 10:15 pm— Cuban-Soviet Productions. I am Cuba (1964), Mikhail Kalatozov. In memory of Yevgeny Yevtushenko, 1933-2017. Introduced by: Prof. Bruce Jackson.

Saturday, October 14

2pm – 4 pm— Environment: Nuclear Narratives. The Project of the Century (2015), Carlos Quintela. Introduced by: Prof. Alberto Rey.

4:30pm – 6:30 pm— Cuba and the AIDS Crisis. The Companion (2016), Pavel Giroud. Introduced by: Christopher Schobert.

7pm -9:15pm— Old Cuba/ New Cuba Shorts. In memory of J. G. Espinosa, 1926-2016. Introduced by: Prof. Richard Reitsma.

Part I- Old Cuba: El Megano (1955, Julio Garcia Espinosa), Chiaroscuro: The Making of ‘El Megano’ (2011, Stephen Hart (clip), For the First Time (1967, Octavio Cortázar), Coffea Arábiga (1968, Nicolás Guillén Landrián), Now! (1965, Santiago Álvarez).

Part II- New Cuba: Close (2016, animation by Ernesto Rodríguez Piña), House for Sale (2016, Emanuel Giraldo),Connection (2017, Zoe Garcia), Great (2017, Sheyla Pool)

Learn more about The riverrun Global Film Series, which intends to bridge the gap between the community and the institutions of higher education in Buffalo.