On Saturday, October 14, some of the city’s exceptional artists and artisans will be coming together to celebrate the Five Points neighborhood. It’s a coming together of poets, writers, muralists, fashionistas, and food. It’s also a celebration of cultures, and diversity.
The West Side has become a melting pot of sorts, where dreamers, doers and thinkers are welcome to create their own versions of happy and productive urban life. Buffalo has become a place where anything is possible, no matter where one comes from. Opportunities abound, especially in neighborhoods where there is strength and support in numbers. And the Five Points neighborhood is the perfect example of people coming together to help spread the good word, and make things happen.
The event will feature performances by:
-Cashis Green, representing The Dopeness Project
-Jared Benjamin, poet/writer
-Dynomite Soul, representing Buffalo & The Foundry
There will also be food (family recipes) from La Isla del Encanto…
Catering by:
-Nick Rice, Sous Chef of La Tavola
-Maribel Perez, representing Puerto Rican cuisine
The event is sponsored by Rudeboyz Artworks
Admission is free, with $5 plates* of amazing cultural foods available while they last. Come thru!
Donate $5 to the Puerto Rican recovery effort, and you eat free! Donate directly to the M&T account: 9873254693
*$5 per plate; limited supply, while supplies last
There will be a donation jar set up for Puerto Rico, in light of Hurricane Maria.
Counter Culture on the Corner
Saturday, October 14, 2017
1pm to 4pm
Five Points Neighborhood – Rudeboyz Artworks | 527 West Utica Street | Buffalo, NY | (716) 704-5180 | Facebook | Screen print, airbrush, heat press, hand painted