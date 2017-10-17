CooCooU Inaugural Warehouse Sale

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

There’s absolutely no place like CooCooU, mid-century modern furniture and accessories. A couple of weeks ago I was touring a guy around Buffalo who was from California. It turns out that he was a big fan of retro furniture. So instead of giving him the usual suspect tour, I took him over to CooCooU on Tonawanda Street.

Upon arrival to the showroom, I thought that the guy was going to have a meltdown. He was like a kid in a candy store – I’ve never seen anything like it. Heck, I love mid-century furnishings, but he was cuckoo for cocoa puffs. I couldn’t get him out of the place, which meant that his tour of Buffalo ended up being a tour of CooCooU. Not only did he love the place, he also found a couple of sets of chairs, accessories, and tables that he is in the process of having shipped to the West Coast.

A trip to CooCooU is akin to taking a trip back through time, when “design’ really meant something. The warehouse is filled with so many incredible one of a kind finds.

During the weekend of October 20/21, CooCoo U will be hosting its inaugural Warehouse Sale in its new location at 133 Tonawanda Street, just off Niagara Street.

Stay tuned to this Facebook event page for more details.

