Complete Line-up for The Buffalo International Film Festival (BIFF)

Just announced, the line-up for the 11th Annual Buffalo International Film Festival (BIFF) will feature: Ali Weinstein’s Mermaids, the Closing Night presentation of academy-award nominee Kevin Tent’s Crash Pad, and the Western New York premiere of Reginald Hudlin’s highly anticipated Marshall. Filmmakers from all three features will be in attendance for a Q & A following their screenings.

This year’s festival will screen 112 films from 25 countries throughout the city of Buffalo at venues including:

The North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, 14216

Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center, 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, 14202

Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Art Center, 617 Main Street, Buffalo, 14203

Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14222

“Our eleventh annual festival offers a tightly curated line-up of films that have not previously shown in Western New York. Our line-up consists of films that have previously screened at Sundance, TIFF, SXSW and Cannes, alongside stellar local filmmaking and other dynamic discoveries made by our staff” said Interim Executive Director John J. Fink



“This year BIFF offers something for everyone from the empowering message at the core of Ali Weinstein’s wonderful documentary Mermaids to Kevin Tent’s hilarious Crash Pad starring Domhnall Gleeson and Thomas Haden Church as unlikely roommates – and of course a special presentation of Marshall, a historic production for the region“ said Festival Director Tilke Hill. The plot of Hudlin’s historical drama, Marshall, revolves around an early case tried by a young Thurgood Marshall. Filmed in the spring of 2016, the movie makes extensive use of locations throughout Western New York.

Click here for more information on tickets, including BIFF’s all access Bison Pass ($39.99), as well as for the full line-up including screenings, confirmed guests, and free panels.

OPENING NIGHT FILM: The Western New York Premiere of Mermaids, directed by Ali Weinstein (film-maker in attendance)

CLOSING NIGHT FILM: Special Presentation of Crash Pad, directed by Kevin Tent (filmmaker in attendance)

SPOTLIGHT ON LOCAL PRODUCTIONS: WNY Premieres of Marshall, directed by Reginald Hudlin; After the Sun Fell, directed by Tony Glazer; and the World Premiere of Algebra of Need, directed by David R. Williams (filmmakers in attendance for all screenings)

MASTERS CENTERPIECE: WNY Premiere of Endless Poetry, directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky

SPOTLIGHT ON WOMEN FILMMAKERS: This year’s festival will feature 25 female writers and/or directors who will present their work including a special presentation of In The Orchard written and starring Dana White (filmmaker in attendance); the Western New York Premieres of Bitch, by Marianna Palka; and Woman on Fire by Julie Sokolow (filmmaker in attendance).

ED SUMMER FILM HISTORY SHOWCASE: Western New York Premiere of Cinema Travellers by Shirley Abraham & Amit Madheshiya – presented in memory of the late founder of BIFF, Edward Summer.

Festival Highlights:



Friday, October 6

BIFF Opening Night Gala Presentation, Mermaids (Ali Weinstein), 7:30 p.m. at North Park

Director Ali Weinstien and producer Caitlin Durlak in attendance.

Saturday, October 7

BIFF Regional Centerpiece, Marshall (Reginald Hudlin), 8:00 p.m. at North Park

Producers Chris Bongirne and Jonathan Sanger in attendance.

AND

BIFF Masters Centerpiece, Endless Poetry (Alejandro Jodorowsky), 5:30 p.m. at Burchfield Penney

Sunday, October 8

BIFF Ed Summer Film History Showcase, The Cinema Travellers (Shirley Abraham & Amit Madheshiya), 12:00pm at North Park



Monday, October 9

BIFF Closing Night, Crash Pad (Kevin Tent) , 7:30 p.m. at North Park

Director Kevin Tent in attendance.

BIFF WNY Narrative Features:

The Algebra of Need (David R. Williams) – Saturday October 7th, 5:00pm – North Park (director David R. Williams, stars Alexander S. Mcbryde and Jullian Geurts in attendance)

After the Sun Fell (Tony Glazer) – Sunday October 8th, 1:30pm – North Park (director Tony Galzer, producer Summer Crocket Moore & actress Joanna Bayless in attendance)

BIFF Studio of the Streets: Documentary Features:

8 Days 8 Borders (Amanda Bailey) – Saturday October 7th, 12:15pm – Squeaky Wheel

Among Wolves (Shawn Convey) – Sunday October 8th, 7:00pm – North Park (director Shawn Convey in attendance)

Buzz One Four (Matt McCormick) – Saturday October 7th, 1:00pm – Burchfield Penney (director Matt McCormick in attendance)

Centralia: Pennsylvania’s Lost Town (Joe Sapienza II) – Sunday October 7th, 12:00pm – Hallwalls (director Joe Sapienza in attendance)



Charlie vs. Goliath (Reed Lindsay) – Friday October 6th, 2:30pm – North Park

Gina’s Journey: The Search for William Grimes (Sean Durant) – Sunday October 8th,11:00am – North Park

The Stairs (Hugh Gibson) – Sunday October 8th, 2:15pm – Hallwalls (director Hugh Gibson in attendance)



Two Worlds (Maciej Adamek) – Friday October 6th, 4:45pm , Hallwalls

Unstoppable Irving Fields (Martin Feinberg) – Friday October 6th, 12:30pm – North Park

Voices Beyond The Wall: Twelve Love Poems from The Murder Capital of the World (Brad Coley) – Saturday October 7th, 3:15pm , Burchfield Penney

Woman on Fire (Julie Sokolow) – Saturday October 7th, 12:45pm – North Park (skype Q & A with director Julie Sokolow)

When They Awake (PJ Marcellino & Harmon Farahi) – Sunday October 8th, 9:45pm – North Park (co-director PJ Marcellino in attendance)

BIFF Global Narratives: International Features:

The Art of Loving: The Story of Michalina Wislocka (Maria Sadowska) – Sunday October 8, 7:00pm – Hallwalls

Even Lovers Get The Blues (Laurent Micheli) – Monday October 7, 4:45pm – Hallwalls

Kupal (Kazem Mollaie) – Sunday October 7, 9:15pm – Hallwalls

Lovers (Matteo Vicino) – Monday October 9, 12:00pm – Hallwalls (director Matteo Vicino in attendance)



Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge (Marie Noelle) – Saturday October 7, 2:45pm – North Park



The Train Driver’s Diary (Milos Radovic) – Saturday October 7, 11:00am – Hallwalls



Waiting for You (Charles Garrad) – Monday October 9, 5:15pm – North Park



Waking David (Kevin Nash) – Friday October 6, 5:00pm – North Park



BIFF Domestic Narrative: USA Features:



American Satan (Ash Avildsen) – Monday October 9, 10:00pm – North Park



B itch (Marianna Palka) – Friday October 6, 10:00pm – North Park



Infinity Baby (Bob Boyington) – Saturday October 7, 11:00pm – North Park



In The Orchard (Christopher Knoblock) – Friday October 6, 7:00pm – Hallwalls (writer/actress Dana White in attendance)



The Midnighters (Julian Fort) – Saturday October 7, 9:45pm – Hallwalls



Prodigy (Alex Haughey & Brian Vidal) – Friday October 6, 9:15pm – Hallwalls (directors Alex Haughey & Brian Vidal)



Restraint (Adam Cushman) – Monday October 9, 6:45pm – Hallwalls (director Adam Cushman in attendance)



The Sounding (Catherine Eaton) – Saturday October 7, 7:45pm – Hallwalls



The Street Where We Live (John Whitney) – Sunday October 8, 4:30pm – Hallwalls (director John Whitney in attendance)



Sundown (Brendan Boogie) – Monday October 9, 2:15pm – Hallwalls (director Brendan Boogie and star Grayson Powell in attendance)



Sunset Park (Jason Sarrey) – Monday October 9, 2:30pm – North Park (director Jason Sarrey in attendance)



BIFF Shorts: Programs

Danger Zone – Monday October 9, 9:00pm – Hallwalls

A weird and wild line-up of short shockers, dark comedies, adults only animation and more. (Filmmakers in attendance)

– Hallwalls A weird and wild line-up of short shockers, dark comedies, adults only animation and more. (Filmmakers in attendance) Domestic Affairs – Saturday October 7, 3:15pm – Hallwalls

From life-long love affairs to chance encounters – private matters take center stage in this slate of comedies and dramas from the US, Canada, Japan and Germany. (Filmmakers in attendance)

– Hallwalls From life-long love affairs to chance encounters – private matters take center stage in this slate of comedies and dramas from the US, Canada, Japan and Germany. (Filmmakers in attendance) Experimental – Saturday October 7, 4:30pm – Squeaky Wheel

BIFF proudly presents a dynamic lineup of abstract expression, filmic essays and unique perspectives. (Filmmakers in attendance)

– Squeaky Wheel BIFF proudly presents a dynamic lineup of abstract expression, filmic essays and unique perspectives. (Filmmakers in attendance) Global – Saturday October 7, 5:00pm – North Park

Highlighting exciting short filmmaking from around the world, BIFF Shorts: Global offers a diverse lineup of narrative shorts from the France, Japan, Iran, Brazil, Ireland and Taiwan.

Highlighting exciting short filmmaking from around the world, BIFF Shorts: Global offers a diverse lineup of narrative shorts from the France, Japan, Iran, Brazil, Ireland and Taiwan. Interstates – Saturday October 7, 1:00pm – Hallwalls

Evocative storytelling where the journey is more important than the destination. Featuring short films from the US, Mexico, Macedonia and Brazil. (Filmmakers in attendance)

– Hallwalls Evocative storytelling where the journey is more important than the destination. Featuring short films from the US, Mexico, Macedonia and Brazil. (Filmmakers in attendance) Local Youth – Saturday October 7, 11:00am – Squeaky Wheel

BIFF proudly presents a selection of shorts created by Buffalo youth and inspired by their city and surroundings.

– Squeaky Wheel BIFF proudly presents a selection of shorts created by Buffalo youth and inspired by their city and surroundings. Saturday Morning Cartoons – Saturday October 7, 11:00pm – North Park

A family friendly line-up of animated shorts from around the world and around the region! (Filmmakers in attendance)

– North Park A family friendly line-up of animated shorts from around the world and around the region! (Filmmakers in attendance) WNY Stories – Sunday October 8, 4:30pm – North Park

Celebrating diverse stories and storytellers from Buffalo’s East Side to the Seneca Nation. (Filmmakers in attendance)

– North Park Celebrating diverse stories and storytellers from Buffalo’s East Side to the Seneca Nation. (Filmmakers in attendance) Before the Movie– miscellaneous times & locations

Before select feature films enjoy curated shorts to complement the feature.

The Buffalo International Film Festival (BIFF) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit film festival serving Western New York. Buffalo International Film Festival (est. 2006) champions regional, national, and international films that push the limits of independent cinema – presenting quality films from around the world to WNY residents and visitors. BIFF is committed to amplifying diverse voices and exhibiting cutting-edge programming in narra-tive, documentary and experimental film. A proud supporter of local filmmaking, BIFF also offers workshops, seminars, industry panel discussions, fiscal sponsorship and professional development opportunities. Our Core values include: Artistry – We provide Western New York audiences and visitors access to the very best offer-ings in contemporary local, national, and world cinema; Community Collaboration – We connect filmmak-ers, and WNY film and arts communities through collaborations and partnerships that align with local efforts to provide access to an increasing quantity of quality filmmaking resources in WNY. We contribute to WNY’s thriving cultural ecosystem through the implementation of this world-class festival; Education & Engage-ment – We provide educational, financial and logistical support to local institutions, makers, and audiences by offering quality programming, as well as seminars, workshops, classes, internships and career development resources for film arts professionals; and Diversity – We celebrate the diversity of our community through programming and community partnerships that reflect and represent the rich and eclectic cultural fabric of WNY.

For more information about the 2017 lineup and festival, please visit: www.buffalofilm.org