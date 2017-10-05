There’s nothing like being proactive when it comes to police engaging with the community outside of work. Yesterday, Buffalo police officers participated in a national law enforcement program called Coffee with a Cop. It’s a day where police officers sit down with community members in a café setting, to discuss the issues that continue to plague our nation. These issues could include stepping up police presence in certain neighborhoods, or the importance of openly discussing race relations.
“I want our Buffalo Police officers and residents to continue to respect one another and foster positive relationships,” said Mayor Brown. “Taking part in ‘Coffee with a Cop’ day is part of our ongoing efforts to engage community members and police as we work together to build an even stronger Buffalo for all.”
The Coffee with a Cop event took place from 6am to 1pm at five cafés throughout the city.
‘Coffee with a Cop’ provides city residents the opportunity to sit down with officers, ask questions and share what’s on their mind. Community members and police officers get to know each other and discover mutual goals for their community.
“Our goal is to enhance police-community relations throughout the City, and this effort is a proactive program to engage the community in a positive way in Buffalo,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Kim Beaty, organizer of the local event.
‘Coffee with a Cop’ day, hosted by the police chief in each of the five Buffalo police districts as well as The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, took place in the City of Buffalo on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the following locations:
Tim Hortons, Delaware and Linden
Tim Hortons, Delaware and Allen
Schiller Park Community Center (2057 Genesee Street) Tim Horton’s, Kensington and Eggert
Martha Mitchell Community Center,175 Oakmont Avenue D-District Station, 669 Hertel Avenue
Tim Hortons (inside Tops Market), 1989 Seneca Street