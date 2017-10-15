Clue – A Sunday Search (Lady Justice @ S. Douglas Cornell House)

This visual clue might be obvious to many Buffalonians, but sometimes the most telltale tip-offs can can still be the most elusive. That might be the case with this beautiful sculpture.

The photo was taken by photographer Glenn Murray. The only thing that we can tell you is that this sculpture is hidden in plain sight. After the correct guess is formulated, we will add some history behind the work of art and its home.

Good luck!

OldFirstWard got it right.

Lady Justice at The Cornell House (484 Delaware Avenue).

Iustitia, Justitia or Lady Justice, the Roman goddess of Justice, who is equivalent to the Greek goddesses Themis, is an allegorical personification of the moral force in judicial systems.

Lady Justice is most often depicted with a set of scales typically suspended from her right hand, upon which she measures the strengths of a case’s support and opposition. She is also often seen carrying a double-edged sword in her left hand, symbolizing the power of Reason and Justice, which may be wielded either for or against any party.

Since the 15th century, Lady Justice has often been depicted wearing a blindfold. The blindfold represents objectivity, in that justice is or should be meted out objectively, without fear or favour, regardless of identity, personal wealth, power, or weakness…

– Wikipedia: “Lady Justice” (online Jan. 2015)

“The mansion was designed by the brilliant Buffalo architect Edward A. Kent, who perished aboard the Titanic in 1912. Edward A. Kent was the only person from Buffalo who went down with the ship.” – OldFirstWard

Learn more about the mansion, by clicking here.