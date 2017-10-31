On Friday, November 3, Open Buffalo is bringing Climbing PoeTree to Just Buffalo Literary Center. From 7 PM to 9 PM, the spoken word duo will speak out in an fiercely passionate manner about issues that include: healing from state and personal violence, social, environmental, economic, racial, sexual justice, human rights, spirituality, and woman’s empowerment. This award winning free performance will include “infectious beats and multi-media theater.”

“Creativity is the antidote for violence and destruction. Art is our most human expression, our voice to communicate our stories, to challenge injustice and the misrepresentations of mainstream media, to expose harsh realities and engender even more powerful hope, a force to bring diverse peoples together, a tool to rebuild our communities, and a weapon to win this struggle for universal liberation.” – Co-creators Alixa Garcia and Naima Penniman

“Each time I have the pleasure of attending a performance by Climbing PoeTree, I feel enriched, renewed, and inspired. Alixa and Naima insist that poetry can change the world — and it is true that the urgency, power and beauty of their words impel us to keep striving for the radical futures toward which they gesture.” – Angela Davis

Climbing PoeTree – Live in Buffalo!

Friday, November 3, 2017

7 PM – 9 PM

Just Buffalo Literary Center, 468 Washington St, 2nd floor, Buffalo, New York 14203

Photo by Pablo Aguilar