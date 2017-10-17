City Fare Café of Buffalo

A new breakfast and lunch café has opened on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo. City Fare Café has found a home in what was first The Martin Group location at 483 Main Street, near the corner of Mohawk. Matt and Missy Conroy have opened the deli/café, which features a streamlined menu filled with a number of items that are done extremely well, with minimal overhead and little waste.

I stopped in for a Malibu Barbie sandwich at about 2:30pm this afternoon, and soon discovered that it was the most popular item of the day… and they were out of it. Bummer. Taking another look at the menu, I opted for The Hoda KOTB, which they were able to whip up for me. As I awaited my order to arrive, I listened to the comments made by various customers as they filtered in. Apparently City Fare Café had struck a chord with nearby workers, because they were raving about a number of the different selections.

Even though this café just opened, it had already commanded a following of devotees in search of fresh, made to order sandwiches that are a bit out of the ordinary when compared to the traditional café/deli offerings. That’s why I was so disheartened that I could not try the Malibu Barbie – carved turkey breast, avocado spread, sliced tomatoes, bacon, swiss cheese, bibb lettuce on toasted multigrain bread. While that particular menu item might not seem that out of the ordinary, consider the Tempeh of Doom – lemongrass tempeh bánh mì with pickled carrots, daikon, thinly slices chiles, Napa cabbage, fresh cilantro, and Sriracha mayonnaise on a hard roll. Now that sounds completely different, and yummy.

I had a brief conversation with Matt, who said that he was happy to have shifted his cooking routine to the morning and afternoon hours. Being a former chef at Mothers Restaurant, he was beholden to the late night hours, which most people can only take for so long. This new invigorating schedule, plus restaurant ownership, is giving Matt the hours that he wanted, and the ability to craft his own menu. Along with sandwiches, salads, a daily food special and a soup special, all of the cookies and pastries are made in-house.

After gobbling down my Middle Eastern plate of food, Matt handed me a gluten free “Chocoholic Dream Cookie”. Oh, and it was so dreamy! It was one of the best cookies I ever had, to be honest. Plus, the coffee from Porto Rico Importing Coffee on Bleeker Street was superb. I enjoyed sipping my coffee at the end of the meal, while listening to the bluegrass music that was playing in the background, and staring out the window onto Main Street. It was the perfect end to a great meal at City Fare Café – another wonderful addition to the downtown Buffalo culinary scene.

City Fare Café of Buffalo | 483 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203 | (716) 907-5600 | Facebook