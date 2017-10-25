Choco-Logo Is Back In Business

Did you ever hear the joke about the lawyer who bought a chocolate factory? It’s no joke. Newbie entrepreneur Bob Little graduated top in his class at BU (Boston University), and worked for one of the top corporate law firms in NYC, before heading back to Buffalo to pursue his dream of making a contribution to the city that he loves. When he returned to Buffalo, after being away for nine years, he took up a job with a local law firm as he bided his time. “One day I was sitting at my desk and I came across a Buffalo Rising article that talked about Choco-Logo being for sale,” Bob told me. “I sent the story over to my wife, and she said that I should go talk to the owner, Dan Johnson. So I slipped out of work, and headed over to meet Dan that very same day.”

A couple of months later, Bob was the new owner of Choco-Logo. “I needed to scratch an entrepreneurial itch,” said Bob. “Choco-Logo has been an institution in Downtown Buffalo for years. I knew that they had an incredible product, and an interesting history of doing business with some big national accounts. I took a look at the books and realized that there was unlimited potential.”

Bob is now in the process of tidying up the business, reaching out to customers, and bringing back the old magic, the luster, that once made Choco-Logo such a successful business. He’s spending twelve hours at the retail shop/factory each day, before returning home to catch up on chocolate related articles. He’s also acting as Dan’s assistant, in order to glean as much as he can from the chocolatier. “It’s a very technical process,” said Bob. “It’s like a science. I have a lot of catching up to do, but I love it. You can really nerd out with this stuff.”

For Bob, it was the right fit at the right time. He’s psyched about growing the business, but he’s even happier about contributing to the community. “I was in NYC, and all I could think about was that I was missing my window of opportunity in Buffalo,” he told me. “I am so motivated to get up each morning and come to work. I’m a retired lawyer at age 35. My friends in NYC must think that I’m crazy, to give up that life, to exchange it with this. I had a nice job, steady work, a great paycheck, and I traded it all in for happiness, although a bit of uncertainty… now I’m investing in myself, and it feels good. I feel that this is the story of Buffalo. A lot of my friends are returning – young people are moving back. As for Choco-Logo, it’s been uplifting calling upon the former clients, and letting them know that we’re back in business. Longtime customers were distraught that the business was closing. They are so happy to hear that it’s back, and just in time for the holiday season. We’re open, and ready for a new adventure.”

Bob knew a long time ago that he wanted to build something himself. He never would have guessed that it was a chocolate factory. He gives a lot of credit to Dan, for building the business up over the years. It’s a lot better to take over an existing business with an established client base, Bob mentioned. “I’m learning more about this business every day,” said Bob. “Dan is teaching me everything that he knows, from making the chocolates to the custom packaging. I feel lucky to be where I am today. I went from being a lawyer… and now, being in the chocolate business, people are really happy to see me!”

Choco-Logo is back in the business of corporate gifts and retail sales. Customers can stop into the candy chop at 141 Broadway Street, or visit the business online.

Suggestion: The wasabi crystal flaked milk chocolate candies are out of this world!

Choco-Logo Confectionary Design

141 Broadway Street | Buffalo, New York 14203 | (716) 855-3500 | Facebook