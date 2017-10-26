CEPA Photo Assignment – Capture The Skyway

There are two camps when it comes to The Skyway. There are those who see it as an asset to the Buffalo skyline, and there are those who would like to take a hammer to it. Whichever way you look at it, you must admit that it’s become ingrained in all of our lives in one way or another.

To this day, taking a drive (or a bike ride) across The Skyway is breathtaking. The views from high above are impressive, especially now that the waterfront is beginning to bustle.

The structure itself is still remarkable to this day. Can you imagine what people must have thought when it was first built in 1955?

If you’re a fan of The Skyway, and you’re a practiced hand with a camera, then CEPA Gallery (Center for Exploratory and Perceptual Arts) has a photo assignment for you. The gallery is requesting that people submit photos of The Skyway, to be entered into a competition.

“Just as the Buffalo Grain Elevators have been artistically documented, we think now is the time to document this iconic structure. An anonymous donor has generously offered to fund this project, underwriting the exhibition and offering prize money.” – CEPA

Prize Categories:

Best of Show $500

Best Black & White $250

Best Color $250

Best Drone Photo $250

Best Student Photo $250 (Middle – High School)

Fifty photographs will be chosen for exhibition. CEPA will print and mount the exhibit and host a public opening reception in the Fall of 2018 (date to be determined). The contest and exhibition are free of charge. The competition begins immediately and will continue through the summer of 2018, allowing photos of each season.

Guidelines for Submission:

One image per photographer

File must be approximately 9 x 13 at 240 DPI or larger

Please label the image with last name and year (For example: lastname2017.jpg)

Include your name, mailing address, telephone number and title of your photo with your e-mail submission.

Submit to submissions@cepagallery.org with skyway in subject heading

Photo by Steve Siegel