Celebrate Her – A Three Day Celebration of Strength

Her Sanctuary and Her Story have embarked upon a three-day fundraiser, supporting Metavivor, an organization supporting metastatic breast cancer research and support. “This year’s fundraiser is extra important for us, after loosing my aunt last October to metastatic breast cancer,” said entrepreneur/organizer Ciara Morreale. “We also are bringing in the designer of our bra line for a trunk show and meet and greet, a line of lingerie that is designed specifically for those who have undergone breast surgeries during or after breast cancer. She is a survivor, and just showed in Fashion Week in February. We are supporting local women owned businesses that are providing amazing services to help women not only with breast cancer, but women in general.“

Meet + Greet, bra fitting, and trunk show

The three-day event kicked off on Wednesday, with a four-hour window dedicated to the importance of sleeping well. The activities continue on with:

Thursday, October 19: Feel Well | The importance of practicing Self-Care (5pm to 9pm)

Guest Speaker: Kristen Schimley Toscano

Kristen Schimley Toscano Massage Therapist: Toni Picone of Rejuvinex Spa

Local Vendors: Nicole Vescio-Noblett of Svanur (formerly Sage & Arrow)

Michelle Giamberdino of Face Fitness

Friday, October 20: Eat Well | The importance of practicing the idea of Food as Medicine (5pm to 9pm)

Guest Speaker: Jessica of Garden Fresh Foodie

Modesta Tonan Author

Modesta Tonan Author Massage Therapist: Janine Desmond, LMT

Janine Desmond, LMT Local Vendor: Rebecca of Top Seedz + Rebecca of Apple of my Eye

It all takes place at Her Sanctuary | 1438 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216 | (716) 886-6457

Also, if you’re looking to get healthy, mind, body and soul, be sure to tune into Her Sanctuary on Facebook. The ongoing schedule of events is amazing. Just take a look at what they have been up to during the month of October! And remember, a lot of these activities are reoccurring month to month: